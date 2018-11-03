The Spectrum x Disney Snow White Collaboration Is The One You've Been Waiting For
Disney is having such a great time this year. From its new collaborations with brands such as Vans and Pandora, to the continuing success of collections like Bésame's Snow White-inspired makeup line, everyone can have a piece of Disney in their life. In short, it's a great time to be a Disney fan. And now UK-born and raised brush and cosmetics brand Spectrum is releasing another corker to add to our wish list. Here's everything you need to know about the new Spectrum x Disney Snow White Collection.
The collection features two brush sets and a number of brush accessories including makeup bags, pots to store the brushes in and even a "Mirror, Mirror On The Wall"-inspired mirror and brush set. The brushes in the sets use silky synthetic hair and feature either red or white bristles.
Spectrum's take on the Disney classic highlights the good vs evil element to the story, with metallic, silver colours to represent Snow White and blood red and black gothic shades for the Wicked Queen.
The campaign for the collection is fronted by super cool model Felicity Hayward as Snow White, and Kitty Moran as the Wicked Queen. Speaking about these choices, co-founder of Spectrum Collections Sophie Pycroft said, "Felicity was such an amazing choice for the campaign, she is an incredible influence in the modelling industry and both she and Kitty brought great depth to the shoot."
Here's everything in the collection (prepare your shopping lists now, because you're going to want it ALL.)
Spectrum x Disney Snow White Evil Queen Makeup Bag
£24.99
Made with vegan leather, the colours on this are fantastically bold and bright. With glittery red details and a vibrant purple background, this is the makeup bag to have to get noticed.
Spectrum x Disney Snow White Hand Held Mirror Mirror
£19.99
The ultimate ode to all things Snow White, this little addition is irresistible for fans of the '30s classic. Just think about how cool this'll look on Instagram, too.
Spectrum x Disney Snow White Mirror Mirror Bag & 10-piece Brush Set
£79.99
With weighty nude glitter handles and white bristles, these brushes will look excellent in your collection. The range comes with 10 brushes, including a Buffing Foundation brush, Precision Crease brush, and a Brow Styler.
Spectrum x Disney Snow White Bad Apple 12-piece Brush Set
£59.99
This is my personal fave in the collection due to its deep, dark colour scheme, black glass handles, and blood red bristle tips. The set has 12 brushes including an Angled Powder Brush, a Luxe Blender, and a Magic Wand, ofc.
Spectrum x Disney Snow White Bad Apple Roll and 12-piece Brush Set
£79
Featuring the Bad Apple brush set and this amazing roll material bag to keep your brushes in, this is probably the most coveted Christmas present from the collection. Love the bejewelled apple clasp, too.
Spectrum x Disney Snow White Bad Apple Acrylic Storage
£14.99
The most purse-friendly piece in the collection, this would make an excellent creepy yet practical stocking filler for the Disney fan in your life. Makeup brush storage crisis: officially over.
Spectrum x Disney Snow White Snow White Makeup Bag
£24.99
Need a makeup bag but don't fancy the rich purple hues of the Wicked Queen version? Opt for this ruby red Snow White option, which'll prompt many a 'ooooooh's and 'aaaaah's whenever you get it out of your bag.
Spectrum x Disney Snow White Mirror Mirror 10-piece set
£54.99
How divine do these brushes look? From the white bristles to the shimmering nude handles, these are going to be a sellout; I'm calling it.
Loved this collection? Now take a look at all of our favourite recent Disney collaborations.