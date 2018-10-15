If you saw The Spy Who Dumped Me in theaters when it came out in August, you probably — no, you definitely — wondered how much fun stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon had together on set. Fortunately, the digital edition comes out on Oct. 16, followed by the Blu-ray on Oct. 30 — and those releases include tons of extra content that'll make you feel like you were there. This exclusive bloopers clip from The Spy Who Dumped Me is everything you could have imagined. And while it may make more sense if you know the story, you don't actually need to have seen the movie to enjoy seeing Kunis and McKinnon make each other break out in giggles.

What's awesome and unique about The Spy Who Dumped Me is the way that the two leading female characters both get to be incredibly funny and supportive of each other. This movie isn't about two women who fight over a man or take themselves too seriously. Well, actually, they do fight — and it's because of a man — but they're not fighting each other. They're fighting because Kunis' character Audrey's ex-boyfriend, Drew (Justin Theroux), turned out to be a spy with a terrifying team of enemies.

After Drew dumps Audrey, both Audrey and her BFF Morgan (McKinnon) arre left to complete Drew's mission which leads them to fighting baddies all over Europe. At times, McKinnon and Kunis get super serious and down-to-business (you kind of have to when you're being chased around a foreign country by menacing members of organized crime groups), but even those times are full of laughs. As a viewer you had to wonder how the actors kept it together. Well, as the blooper reel reveals, they didn't. (There's some strong language in the clip, fair warning.)

Lionsgate Unlocked on YouTube

From McKinnon calling Kunis's character the wrong name to Kunis breaking during the outrageously hilarious car chase scene, the blooper reel proves the two stars of The Spy Who Dumped Me had their fair share of fumbles. But could you blame them?

Not only did Kunis and McKinnon crack each other up on set, but the movie's writer and director, Susanna Fogel told Bustle about how much the actors were there for each other. “They started whispering to each other between takes and my editor hears all the sound files, so he caught this moment between them where [Kunis] was like, ‘You’re doing such a great job, you’re doing really amazing stuff,’ and [McKinnon’s] like ‘You’re like a master class in acting,’" Fogel said. Then she added, "They were just complimenting each other like the characters would do."

Sometimes life imitates are in the best of ways, and The Spy Who Dumped Me seems to have provided as much fun for Kunis and McKinnon as their characters provided for audiences. Since a sequel for The Spy Who Dumped Me is a definite possibility, according to Fogel, hopefully the hysterical duo will grace our screens again soon. For now, you can just watch the bloopers clip over and over again while you wait for the movie to come out on DVD and Blu-Ray.