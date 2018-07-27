Hold on to your Porgs, the cast of Star Wars Episode IX has been announced, and all of your favorite stars are returning. As reported by the official Star Wars website, Episode IX will include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. Veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams will also be reprising their iconic roles. Notably, this marks Williams' first time playing Lando Calrissian in the new trilogy.

It has also been confirmed that the late Carrie Fisher will appear in the film through the use of previously unused footage. Director J.J. Abrams explained in a statement released via Disney's press release why he felt so strongly about including Fisher in this film. He said,

"We desperately loved Carrie Fisher. Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG character. With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in Episode IX by using unseen footage we shot together in Episode VII."

