It feels like only yesterday that the Strictly Come Dancing gang hung up their dancing shoes and got to enjoying a well-deserved break. All those groovy moves must be absolute murder on their poor little tootsies, am I right? The dust is barely settling on Stacey Dooley's glitter ball trophy, yet it seems that, before we know it, Saturday nights will get back to being all about what they are supposed to be about: celebrities in sequins. Although it feels like ages away, the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 favourites are already being chosen by the bookies.

Although the full lineup of celebrities is yet to be announced, bets are on about which professional dancers (who were all announced by the BBC on March 1) are the most likely to help their partners win.

So, it looks like Oti Mabuse has been confirmed as 8/1 leader by Betway, according to the Express. Mabuse has yet to win the glitter ball, but has become a fan favourite via not only her role as a professional on the show but also as a judge on hit show The Greatest Dancer. The South African native found fame on the German version of Strictly and, after two seasons over there, made the move over to the UK series, where she has been putting her best foot forward since 2015.

So who is at the other end of the scale? Not-so-new dancer but new to the main line up Neil Jones is at the losing end of the odds with 14/1 odds from Betway. Jones is finally be making the cut to get a celebrity partner after many years as one of the show's backup dancers. Fans have been waiting for Jones to get a shot as a pro partner for a while, especially after the tough season he had last year when his relationship was examined by the press in the most intrusive way.

According to the Express, Giovanni Pernice's odds for the 2019 competition stand at 10/1, making him the second favourite, while Aljaz Skorjanec and Luba Mushtuk come in after him at 11/1. Long-time fan fave Anton Du Beke's chances stand at 16/1.

The winning professional from last year was, of course, Dooley's partner, Kevin Clifton. This was the first time Clifton has won, but who says it'll be his last?

So what have last season's competitors been up to since they left the ballroom? Well, champion of 2018 Dooley has been a very busy bunny. The already successful documentary maker has continued on an upward trajectory since the show. Her new show Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-up Star (which she has been unfairly criticised for) begins tonight (March 6) and the presenter also has two more documentaries in the pipe line: Stacey Dooley And The Bounty Hunters: The Good, The Bad And The Deadly and Stacey Dooley: Face To Face With The Arms Dealers.

With a fair few months to go before the next season of Strictly begins, you have time to brush up your cha cha cha skills so you can dance along with the new cast of celebs and pros by the time the show rolls around again.