Even more than Tinder or your local pub, Strictly Come Dancing might just be the place to find love. Just imagine it — you're partnered up with an attractive stranger for several weeks, rehearse with them day in and day out, and take to the dance floor together each weekend while you're made to gaze admiringly into each other's eyes. So, of course there have been several love stories in Strictly's history, but many of them haven't exactly led to a fairytale ending. The "Strictly Curse" is a real thing and it's resulted in some serious drama.

According to The Mirror, the phrase "Strictly Curse", was first coined by former contestants who'd noticed an unfortunate pattern. It's not confirmed who these contestants actually are, but they were the first to notice what keen viewers had long suspected — appearing on Strictly seemed to lead to heartbreak back home. It's happened numerous times throughout the show's history. Remember when Louise Redknapp split up with her footballer hubby, Jamie after appearing on the show in 2017? They'd been together for 19 years before announcing their split, and confirmed the divorce, as The Sun reported, earlier this year.

That's just one of many similar cases throughout the show's 14 year history. Model Daisy Lowe and boyfriend Bradley "Frankie" Wade were also previous victims of the curse. Lowe outright blamed Strictly for the relationship's demise, telling The Sun in 2016 that "Trying to start a new relationship at the same time was just too much. Strictly is the most intense thing I’ve ever done, as well as the best." Karen and Kevin Clifton are the latest couple to succumb to the curse. According to Metro, the Strictly professionals were married for three years, before confirming that they'd called it quits back in March.

The year before, in 2015, Corrie actress Georgia May Foote reportedly split from her boyfriend Sean Ward shortly after placing second in the overall competition alongside partner Giovanni Pernice. She and Pernice's relationship was confirmed when they were seen kissing on a trip to Disneyland Paris. They split up eight months later, according to the Daily Mail.

But other Strictly formed romances have far surpassed the eight month mark. Countdown's Rachel Riley appeared on Strictly in 2013, where she met her current partner, Pasha Kovalev. Their connection caused her to split from her husband of 15 months, Jamie Gilbert, who was Riley's University sweetheart, according to the Daily Mail. Riley and Kovalev confirmed that they were dating with a joint public appearance at their mutual friend Julien MacDonald's fashion show in 2014 and four years later, they're still very much on.

But Strictly doesn't always have to mean heartbreak at home. The Daily Star have reported that the supposed curse might even be "spicing up sex lives of stars". This year's contestant, newsreader Kate Silverton told the paper that the threat of the curse might make them "more attentive," but Silverton's satisfied than her and hubby are safe. "I married the love of my life, he’s my soulmate, so we have no worries in that department," she said. Well, that's me told.