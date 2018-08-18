"Everything in this camper is going to die" may be the best line in a horror movie ever. But which movie is it from? That bit of dialogue can be found in the trailer for The Toybox starring Mischa Barton and Denise Richards. In Entertainment Tonight's exclusive trailer, horror devotees get an in-depth look at the scares that await them in the upcoming haunted RV movie. Yes, you read that right: The Toybox is about a haunted RV, and admit it, you're already obsessed.

According to ET, the official synopsis for this enigma of a movie reads:

"Jennifer (Richards) and her family go on a summer road trip in a used RV with her husband's estranged father and brother. Along the way, they find Samantha (Barton) and her brother, broken down on the side of the highway. After driving into the middle of nowhere, the RV takes on a mind of its own, crashing and stranding them in the scorching and isolated desert. Little by little, the unsuspecting group of travelers is blindsided by the terrible secrets within the walls of the RV and find themselves fighting to survive."

Further investigation suggests that the RV is in fact haunted by a serial killer. As far as premises go, this one is certainly original. Adding to the mystery of it all is Barton's character. In the trailer, you see the family pick her character, Samantha, and her brother up, but several scenes hint that she might not have been on that road by accident. She seems to be savvy to the fact that the camper is haunted pretty quickly, but that could be an editing trick.

Whether or not she has a connection to the evil RV, just knowing that the woman who once was Marissa Cooper will be battling a haunted camper is amazing news. Seriously, that RV doesn't know what it's in for, especially with soon-to-be Real Housewife Richards on board too. These two actors have been playing kick-butt characters since the '90s, so they can definitely handle this admittedly weird situation.

Directed by Tom Nagel, The Toybox is set to be released in theaters and On Demand starting September 18. If you're a '90s fan who loves horror movies this one should probably be at the top of your to-watch list. It's also coming out at the absolute perfect time since Richards is about to be in the public eye in a major way.

Recently, Richards confirmed that she'll be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and fans of the franchise have Lisa Rinna to thank for this inspired casting choice. In a new interview, Richards told Extra, "Lisa Rinna is a very good friend of mine. I asked her about it, and she just loves it and just has so much fun, so I just thought it would be fun to do."

Before she takes on life as a Real Housewife, Richards must first battle the ultimate evil — an RV trip with the family. That's also haunted. Actually, the best reason to watch this movie may be to further prove that camping is the worst. Mosquitos, weird foldout beds, and the spirit of a serial killer? Only Richards and Barton are cool enough to brave those kinds of conditions.