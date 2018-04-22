Trump is the nation's commander-in-chief, but White House advisor Kellyanne Conway may very well be Trump's arguer-in-chief. This is a position she definitely owned this weekend on CNN's State of the Union, where she went head-to-head with host Dana Bash on an issue that Bash clearly didn't expect to be so provocative. Just to find out where you stand, though, you should watch Kellyanne Conway and Dana Bash argue about Conway's husband's tweets.

"I just want to ask one question that a lot of people are asking me — probably you too," Bash began, with Conway still smiling at her. "And that is, what is up with your husband's tweets?"

Conway didn't visibly react as Bash continued, explaining that she was asking because Conway's husband, George Conway, is a highly respected lawyer who has tweeted critical messages about the Trump administration.

"He writes a lot of things that are also supportive and he writes a lot of things about corgis and Philadelphia Eagles, and sports too," Conway said in response — and then things took a definite turn, straight into a full-on argument.

Conway had two major points to convey to Bash: First, that Republican women don't decide their political beliefs based on their husband, contrary to what Hillary Clinton (who Conway referred to as "that woman who lost the election whose name I never say on TV anymore") said. And, second, that it was "fascinating" that "CNN would go there."

"It's very good for the whole world to have just witnessed ... that it's now fair game ... how people's spouses and significant others may differ with them," Conway said. "I'm really surprised, but in some ways relieved and gratified to see that. That should really be fun."

Bash then jumped in to defend herself against Conway's criticism of the question, saying that she would have asked the question regardless of Conway's gender.

"It's not about that," Bash said. "It's about questioning, publicly questioning, what you're doing for a living and with regard to your boss, and it has nothing to do with your gender—"

Conway cut in at that point, and the two spoke over each other — which happened several times in the exchange. "You just brought [my husband] into this, so this oughta be fun moving forward, Dana," Conway said. "Now we're going to talk about other people's spouses and significant others just because they either work in the White House at CNN? Are we going to do that?"

When Bash said that she didn't mean it critically, Conway responded by going even further. "Of course it was. It was meant to harass and embarrass," she said. "By definition, spouses have a difference of opinion when adultery is happening. By definition, spouses have a difference of opinion when one is, I don't know, draining the joint bank account to support things that maybe the other disagrees with."

While not entirely clear, her point appeared to be that these, like her husband's tweets, were not matters that she felt CNN should be reporting on. "So this is a fascinating, cross the rubicon moment, and I'll leave it at that." Conway said.

"Okay, well, that certainly was not intended to cross any Rubicon," Bash said. "It was actually intended to be somewhat lighthearted about the fact that we are all grownups who have different opinions, but I'm sorry that you took it that way.

Conway and Bash weren't quite done arguing at that point, but Bash wrapped up conversation soon after that. Conway already has a number of standout moments from during her boss' time in office — think of the "alternative facts," the made-up Bowling Green massacre, or the time Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes at her on live TV. This, however, is also sure to make the memory bank.