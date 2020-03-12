One of the easiest, most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infections diseases is to, for the love of cleanliness, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. As you likely know by now, that’s about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. However, if you are sick of singing “Happy Birthday” to your hands, the Wash Your Lyrics generator is the answer to your hand-washing song prayers. And of course, the internet has memed it accordingly.

William Gibson, a 17-year-old designer and developer based in the UK, is to thank for this lyrics generator that’s saving us from turning our brains to “Happy Birthday” goo. As Gibson shared on Twitter, the hand-washing lyrics meme generator lets you put the lyrics to a song of your choosing into a template for the National Health Service’s guide to cleaning your hands. Just input the song title and artist, as written on Genius, and the site will autogenerate your own hand-washing poster. You can wash your hands to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” You can wash your hands to “Who Let The Dogs Out?” by Baha Men. You can even wash your hands to the Full House theme song. This lyrics generator is your hand-washing oyster.

The lyrics generator isn’t perfect. Since it’s pulling lyrics from Genius, sometimes it mistakes things like “(Chorus)” and “(Verse 1”) as actual parts of the song. Also, the lyrics start at the beginning of the song, which is a bummer if you’re trying to scrub your hands to your favorite chorus. However, Gibson recently expanded the hand-washing lyrics generator so you can add your own custom lyrics to the poster. So long as you input at least 13 lines of text, the Wash Your Lyrics generator will create a hand-washing poster of your design. Excuse me while I learn how to properly wash my hands to the tune of Love is Blind’s Giannina asking Damian if he’s noticed, that when he says this is the best sex of his life, she doesn’t say it back.

Lest you doubt the significance of something as simple as washing your hands, rest assured that both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have listed it as one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Buying price-jacked hand sanitizer is not necessary unless you are in a situation where soap and water are inaccessible. Just wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, preferably to the tune of Billy Porter’s “Love Yourself.”

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC or NHS 111 in the UK for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.