The Week's Best Beauty Sales Include $12 Milk Lipsticks & MASSIVE Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Bundles

The best time to overhaul your makeup bag is when a new season looms. With spring less than two weeks away, it's time to get rid of those crusty lipsticks, crumbly eyeshadows, and dried out mascara tubes that smell more than a little funky. The week's best beauty sales are ace, and there's absolutely no need to stress over stocking up on a fresh assortment of products. You won't wipe out your wallet by making new purchases. You'll actually be saving lots of loot, all the while upgrading your product stash.

QVC, which has been working to establish itself as a beauty hub, is offering a Tarte full face set for less than $60. It's an excellent way to test drive some of the brand's most beloved wares.

Several '90s-inspired Milk Makeup lipsticks are 50 percent off at Sephora and they're too good to snooze on, while Kylie Cosmetics has bundled its new lip glosses at a killer price.

Below are the 11 best beauty sales to shop this week.

1. Milk Makeup Lip Metal

Milk Makeup Lip Metal $24 $12 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Milk's metallic, foil finish lipsticks are half off and will only set you back by $12. If you want to rock a frosted, chrome-like pucker, grab any of the discounted shades. There are four hues available — Buffy (mauve), Slayer (berry), Willow (purple), and Angel (bronze) — and they're all named after your favorite Buffy The Vampire Slayer characters.

2. Benefit Homemade Hotness Collection

Benefit Homemade Hotness Collection $38 $30 Benefit Buy At Benefit

Holiday sets are still being offered on deal, which helps makes room for new seasonal stock. Benefit's Homemade Hotness collection is a full face set that caters to brows, the face, lips, and lashes. It includes a fun-sized Gimme Brow, a mini Hoola Matte Powder bronzer, a sample of BADgal BANG! Mascara, a full-sized They’re Real! Duo Shadow Blender, Custom Shadow Blender, and a fun-sized They're Real! Double the Lip.

3. Kylie Cosmetics 5 High Gloss Bundle

Kylie Cosmetics 5 High Gloss Bundle $66 Kylie Cosmetics Buy At Kylie Cosmetics

The more you spend, the more you save at Kylie Cosmetics. The brand's megawatt High Gloss bundle features five shades for just $66. Each gloss is $16 on its own. Therefore, if you purchased five singles, it'd cost $80. So the bundle is like buying four and getting a fifth for free. If you swipe one of the shiny shades over your preferred matte Lip Kit shade, it adds a new depth and dimension. You can customize your lip look and get more bang for the buck.

4. Tarte Beauty At Your Fingertips Color Collection

Tarte Beauty At Your Fingertips Color Collection $135 $55 QVC Buy At QVC

This collection is $135 value but it's now available for $55. You save a whopping $80 without sacrificing one iota of quality. The set includes Rainforest of the Sea Water Foundation, Rainforest of the Sea Volume II Palette, Maneater Self-Sharpening Eyeliner, Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara, and Rainforest of the Sea Color Splash Lipstick in Pink Lemonade. It's a full face at your fingertips and the price is a steal considering the quality of the products you are getting.

5. Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size Unwrinkle 90-Count Peel Pads Duo

Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size Unwrinkle 90-Count Peel Pads Duo $116 $58 QVC Buy At QVC

If you want to prep skin for spring and summer, these pads answer the call. They minimize pores, clarify skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and help even out skin tone. They can be used in the morning or evening and are designed to be applied to face, neck, hands, and elbows. Leave them on for 60 seconds and rinse thoroughly before patting skin dry. You spend a minute per day and less than $60 for healthy, hydrated skin.

6. MAC Mineralize Skin Finish

MAC Mineralize Skin Finish $35 $20.40 MAC Buy At MAC

It's time for a glow up with MAC’s four-quadrant highlighter, which is now on sale for $21 and marked down from its original price of $35. You can mix, match, buff, and blend the pearly shades with a big, fluffy brush for a custom radiance. Get luminous skin with minimal spend.

7. Stila Shine Bright Heaven's Dew Palette

Stila Shine Bright Heaven’s Dew Palette $45 $27 Stila Buy At Stila

Stila's all-over, three-color highlighter palette is discounted to $27. The innovative, cream-to-powder formula is packed with pearlescent shimmer and micro-fine glitter so one swipe leaves skin with a lustrous finish. You can achieve a dewy glow all summer long with this trio.

8. Shea Moisture Skin Care Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Shea Moisture Skin Care Buy One, Get One 50% Off Ulta Buy At Ulta

From now through March 16, you can buy one Shea Moisture skin care product at Ulta and get a second item for 50 percent off. This sale presents an excellent opportunity to try new products. You can pick up the super hydrating 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Face Lotion. You can also take further advantage of the savings by grabbing a bottle of the Matcha Green Tea & Probiotics Soothing Relief Toner & Hydrating Mist, which can spritz on skin throughout the day for an instant refresh.

9. Milk Makeup Holographic Power Quad

Milk Makeup Holographic Power Quad $49 $30 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The holographic trend is still a thing and Milk's quad helps you achieve that shimmering and prismatic sheen for cheeks, lips, eyes, and body. It's just $30 at Sephora at the moment.

10. Living Proof Prime Style Extender

Living Proof Prime Style Extender $26 $20 Riley Rose Buy At Riley Rose

This hair product does exactly what it's name says. It's a primer that can be used on its own to prepare hair for heat styling or it can be paired with other products to keep follicles in tip-top shape. You save $6 when picking it up via the Riley Rose site.

11. Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment

Sand & Sky Australian Pink Clay Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment $42.90 $30 Riley Rose Buy On Riley Rose

It's an instantly Instagram-worthy facial mask and it's on sale. The formula exfoliates, absorbs oil, refines pores, and mattifies skin all in five minutes. It's a miracle in a millennial pink tube and it's discounted to $30.

Have fun refreshing your beauty routine and rotation with all of these sales.