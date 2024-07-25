Madison Beer Just Got Princess Diana's Signature Manicure

In the world of buzzy nail art, the trends are constantly shifting. Two styles in particular, however, have cemented their status as a mani move for icons: nostalgic French tips and anything with a cool-girl chrome finish.

Madison Beer so happens to be the latest celeb to rock both manicure looks at the exact same time.

Madison’s Chrome French Tip Nails

On July 23, Los Angeles-based manicurist Nin shared a close-up snap of Beer’s nails to the ’gram,

Keeping things classic with a modern twist, the “Silence Between Songs” singer opted for a white-tipped French nails manicure topped with a mirror-like glazed finish. Her go-to nail shape, which she’s worn now for quite a few years, is a slim almond shape with a soft point that beautifully elongates her fingers.

In addition to Beer, quite a few other stars are a fan of chrome French tips. Ariana Grande is regularly spotted with the same look, including on the cover of her latest album, eternal sunshine).

While glazed French nails as we know it skyrocketed thanks to the likes of A-listers like Hailey Bieber, the look has actually been around for quite some time.

It Was Princess Diana’s Fave Mani

The beloved royal often wore the same style.

Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images

Lady Di regularly polished her natural-length nails with crisp French tips and a soft pearlescent shine.

While the Royal Family is notoriously quite strict about the nail polish they are allowed to wear — i.e. women had, and still have, to stick to neutrals — the Princess of Wales still managed to add her playful twist.

Thus, glazed Frenchies may have a buzzy trend name now, but Princess Diana did it first.