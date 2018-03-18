Good news, Will & Grace devotees! You won't be saying goodbye to your favorite fabulous foursome again anytime soon. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, NBC announced at the PaleyFest that the Will & Grace revival is renewed for Season 3. That means the world is guaranteed at least two more seasons of Karen's iconic one-liners, Jack's flawless wit, and the beautiful friendship between the show's title platonic duo. As if the renewal wasn't enough reason to pour yourself a martini, the network announced the news on the 20th anniversary of the day Will & Grace's pilot episode was filmed.

Sean Hayes highlighted the moment of serendipity on his Instagram page where he shared a picture of the cast from then and now. (Someone might want to check these actors' attics for portraits, because they have not aged a day.) The actor captioned the photo, "It's hard to believe that 20 years ago today we shot the pilot of @nbcwillandgrace."

A more accurate caption may never have been written, because while Will, Grace, Karen, and Jack originally signed off after eight seasons in 2006, thanks to the revival, it feels like they never left NBC's Must-See TV lineup. The revival has been met with both critical acclaim and fan support, and for fans of the show, having the gang back to commentate on the current political landscape while also making viewers laugh has been a gift from the comedy gods.

In addition to scoring a Season 3 renewal while Season 1 of the revival is still in progress, it was also announced at PaleyFest that Season 2's episode order has been increased from 13 to 18. In a press release, Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment said,

"As far as I'm concerned, we can't get enough of 'Will & Grace' and 23 more episodes is music to my ears. We're eternally grateful that Debra, Eric, Sean and Megan feel the same way and wanted to keep this good thing going. I'm overwhelmed by the euphoric response the new show has received from the press and the audience, and my hat is off to the unrivaled writing team of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, as well as the brilliant directing of Jimmy Burrows, for consistently delivering one of the best shows on television."

With two more seasons worth of episodes to look forward to, fans can expect Will & Grace to remain as politically engaged as it has been since it first debuted 20 years ago. In a new interview with Variety, Debra Messing said, "There's just a lot more to comment on these days because it's a very fertile time." She then went on to elaborate on why she believes the revival is resonating with so many viewers. The actor explained,

"It's been a very chaotic, stressful, confusing time in our country for over a year, and so to be able to make people laugh, to give people a respite for a half-hour every week, gives us great joy."

The show's political stories have been fascinating and necessary, but the personal stories have been fantastic as well. As Season 1 of the revival comes to a close, the series is set to honor the late Debbie Reyolds, who memorably played Grace's mother during Will & Grace's original run. An upcoming episode will find Will and Grace returning to Grace's home to celebrate her mother's birthday, even though she has passed away.

Messing told EW that the episode is a beautiful tribute to Reynolds, as well as to the character she played, Bobbi Adler. She said,

"She and I would sit together and we would talk about being mothers — because I was a new mother — and she would talk about [her daughter] Carrie [Fisher], and we would talk about the challenges of being a working mom. It.. she really… she really became someone very, very, very special in my heart, and I really wanted us to honor her. She meant so much to the show, and I really think that the episode that they wrote honors her — it's funny and it’s moving."

Since they first made their TV debut 20 years ago, the characters on Will & Grace have been breaking boundaries, making viewers laugh, and sometimes even cry. And with another two seasons guaranteed, you can bet these iconic character won't be changing their hilarious ways anytime soon.