The Young Voldermorts Are All Grown Up & Honestly, I Don't Know What To Feel

It's been nearly two decades since The Philosopher's Stone came out (I know, I feel old too), and since then, various actors have portrayed one of the most iconic villains in fiction: Lord Voldemort. Obviously, Ralph Fiennes is the true MVP when it comes to the Dark Lord, but the three actors who played young Voldemort always seemed to steal the show regardless of their screen time. Their role as Tom Riddle gave fans a chance to see the dramatic transformation between the young wizard and his nightmarish future self first hand. Thankfully, that glow down was fictional (phew), and the guys that brought Riddle to life have actually turned out to be fit AF.

While nothing can beat Neville Longbottom's truly earth-shattering glow up, I think it's fair to say that Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Frank Dillane, and Christian Coulson totally deserve some of the recognition that Matthew Lewis got, despite the fact that they only appeared in a few scenes throughout the franchise. And yeah, they may have played one of the most disturbing individuals in the Harry Potter universe — and in fiction in general — but they've moved past it, OK? Fiennes-Tiffin is playing another bad boy (sans the Voldy vibe) in After, Dillane had a main role in Fear the Walking Dead, and Coulson recently had a pretty recognisable stint on Nashville.

If you haven't had the pleasure of seeing these guys in action after their time as Riddle, boy have I got a treat for you below. Prepare to feel like you've taken a swig of Amortentia and meet your new celeb crushes.

1. Hero Fiennes-Tiffin Warner Bros / Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock This dreamy 21-year-old actor has made quite the name for himself since playing 11-year-old Riddle in the Half-Blood Prince. Yes, Hero Fiennes-Tiffin is Ralph Fiennes nephew (so fitting), but this actor is recognised for his own talents, including modelling and obviously his role as the Harry Styles-inspired Hardin Scott in After. I mean, have you seen the trailer for After? I still can't get over that bod and bad-boy persona. No wonder Josephine Langford's character falls for him — I deffo would if I were in her shoes.

2. Frank Dillane Warner Bros / Rob Latour/Shutterstock Fiennes-Tiffin may be portraying the Styles-inspired character in After, but I would argue that Frank Dillane has a stronger resemblance to the singer. That hair, man. I'm all about that hair. Add to that his brooding glance and defined jawline and you've got yourself a bonafide 1D-level heartthrob. Dillane joined Fiennes-Tiffin in the Half-Blood Prince as a 16-year-old Riddle, and also reprised his role in the Deathly Hallows. The actor also has some pretty stellar connections in the acting biz thanks to his dad Stephen (who plays Stannis Baratheon on Game of Thrones), but he's aware that he'll forever be recognised for his role in Harry Potter. "It's funny. Whatever I do, I'll always be remembered for Tom Riddle!" he told Radio Times in April 2016. "It was great to play such an incredible part, but it was a very short scene. I wasn't in the film for that long."