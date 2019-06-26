Some people are naturally the kind of partner who will be there to listen to your story about a stressful incident at work or give comfort after you have a fight with your mom. But other people can be emotionally neglectful, even in a committed relationship. According to experts, there are a few zodiac signs that are more likely to not be there to support you when it comes to your feelings.

This is definitely not an issue that you have to worry about if you're in a relationship with a Cancer, though, because they are the most nurturing sign of the zodiac. "They are very cautious emotionally and will tend your emotional needs before even their own," Virginia Paciocco, a psychic and in-house astrologer for Spirit & Spark, tells Bustle. "They like to make others feel cared for and nurtured especially in their personal life," she says. "They govern the fourth house of home and family. They will always make their loved ones a priority." If your partner falls on the other extreme — one of the signs that can have trouble tending to your emotional needs — they might need a direct reminder that you aren't as fulfilled as you'd like to be. Maybe something as simple as voicing the fact that this is an issue for you will push them to make a change.

Here are the zodiac signs that are most likely to be emotionally neglectful, according to experts.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "This sign rules the first house of 'I am,' making this sign the most self-centered of the zodiac signs," Paciocco says. This doesn't mean that they don't want a partner or can't be loving in a relationship. It just means that they may tend to their own emotional needs before those of someone else. "They can be loyal to their mate, but they are always concerned with the self first, opening them up to being neglectful to their mate," she says. If your Aries partner tends to do this, be direct with them about how this attitude is hurting you and your relationship. Knowing that they could lose you could prompt them to be more attentive toward your emotional needs.

2. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Having dual personalities is the hallmark of a Gemini. "They get distracted very easily," Paciocco says. "They love options and mental stimulation, causing them to abandon plans or change directions at the last minute." This doesn't mean that they mean to cause you harm or neglect being emotionally available for you. In fact, a Gemini usually has good intentions to meet all of your needs. They just don't always follow through when they get distracted by something else that catches their attention, Paciocco says. If you're dating a Gemini and are in a moment when you really need their support, bring it up when the two of you are alone together without any distractions, and they're more likely to be able to be there for you.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Capricorns are known for being distant from their emotions," Julia Kelley, an astrologer and certified yoga teacher, tells Bustle. "They are one of the wisest signs in the zodiac, in part because of their ability to separate emotion from logic," she says. "They are able to look at situations from a purely logical and strategic perspective." This can be an enormous strength when it comes to achieving their goals, but it doesn't always make them very good at being emotionally supportive. While expressing emotions might not come naturally to a Capricorn, it's actually something they really need, so that they don't find themselves bottling up their feelings until they can't handle them anymore. Give your Capricorn partner regular opportunities to open up to you, and this might prevent them from exploding all at once.