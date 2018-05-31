If Your Partner Does Any Of These 10 Things, They Aren't Fully Over Their Ex

When you're dating as an adult, it's pretty much a given that whoever you're with will enter the relationship with some kind of relationship history. Although the healthy thing to do is to let the past stay in the past, that's easier said than done. Sometimes people will enter into new relationships without being completely over an ex. So, how do you know if your partner still isn't over their ex?

As relationship coach, Jenna Ponaman, CPC, ELI-MP, tells Bustle, being with someone who is still hung up on their ex is never really a good sign. "Sure we all have our moments where we may reminisce or think of our past partners from time to time," she says. "But if you are still at the point where your partner can’t let go of what was then, that is a sign that it’s time to take care of you."

When someone jumps into a new relationship before they're truly ready, it only sets themselves up for more heartache. "You end up depriving your new partner of really getting to experience the real you," Ponaman says. If you find that you’re with someone who's still hung up on their ex, you may end up feeling a little bit cheated.

So how can you tell if your partner still isn't over their ex? Here are some things they will do that you should look out for, according to experts.

1 They Still Keep Photos Of Their Ex Ashley Batz/Bustle This one is pretty obvious, but if your partner still keeps photos of their ex around, they're not over them. "It might be in their wallet, on their desk, or somewhere more hidden than that, but it's something they'll refuse to get rid of because they're 'still friends,'" Raffi Bilek, LCSW-C, Director of the Baltimore Therapy Center, tells Bustle. But keeping an old photo of past love around isn't usually appreciated by their current partner. More often than not, it sends the message that they're still holding on to something there. "If you're in this situation, express your feelings about the photo's presence in a calm but firm way," he says. You want to be direct in order to let them know that it's not OK with you. But it's equally important to watch your tone. Refrain from sounding accusatory so it won't blow up into a fight.

2 They Make Suggestions To Do Things With You That They Used To Do With Their Ex If your partner is still hung up on their ex, they may suggest to do things that they used to do with their past partner. For instance, maybe they used to go to a particular restaurant together, and it holds a lot of memories for them. "People that are still connected to their exes will still have emotional connection to the things and places they associate with them," Ponaman says. "If they start a new relationship, even if they're still connected to an ex, it's natural that they would want to re-visit these places and try to replace the old memories with new ones." If you find this to be the case, it may be something to address with a discussion.

3 They Bring Up Their Ex In Conversations Out Of Nowhere Andrew Zaeh for Bustle This is another fairly obvious one. If your partner is constantly finding ways to bring up their ex in your conversations, they may still be hung up on them. "This, of course, is unfair and uncool," Jeannie Assimos, eharmony's Chief of Advice tells Bustle. "I would definitely be concerned if I had to hear about an ex constantly, and felt they still had unresolved feelings for another person." If they tend to get heated or emotional when talking about the ex, this is also a sign that haven't really let the past go. If you're in this situation, Assimos says, you have to protect your heart. "Be careful if someone has an ex that is still pretty intertwined in their life," she says. "Don’t be afraid to ask questions, and find out where the relationship stands. As the new partner in this person’s life, you should come first. Period."

4 They Make Suggestions On How You Should Act Based On How Their Ex Did It Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If your partner isn't completely over their ex, they will make suggestions for you on how to behave in ways that are very similar to their ex. For instance, if their ex was more sensitive but you tend to use humor to lighten the mood, Ponaman says that the perosn who's still hung up on an ex will tell their partner to be more sensitive. "When you make suggestions to change your new partner's behavior, you’re trying to emotionally replace your ex by essentially replicating them into this new person," she says. By doing so, they may not be over the past, and it's definitely something to talk about.

5 They Will Make The Effort To Reach Out On Their Ex's Birthday Ashley Batz/Bustle If your partner still makes the effort to do something out of the ordinary for their ex on their birthday or holidays, that may be a problem. As matchmaker and dating coach, Stef Safran, tells Bustle, "That might mean that they are too connected currently." Although she believes a "Happy Birthday" text is fine (given that they tell you and you're OK with it), anything else can be "a bit gray."

6 They Keep In Touch With Their Ex's Family Ashley Batz/Bustle If your partner still keeps in touch with their ex's family, that could be a sign that they're still holding on to their ex. As dating and relationship coach Carla Romo, tells Bustle, "People do not change quickly over time." If this is an issue for you, talk to your partner about how you feel. "Ultimately it is up to you whether or not you want to be in a relationship with someone who may not be completely emotionally available for you just yet," she says.

7 They Will Avoid Talking About Their Ex If You Bring Them Up Ashley Batz/Bustle If your partner has no problem bringing up their ex in conversation but refuses to talk about them if you bring it up, Zackary Lewis, Founder of dating app Say Allo, tells Bustle, they might not have moved on. If this is the case, Lewis says don't immediately jump to conclusions. "The reality is, they may just be having issues of letting certain things go," he says. "Be upfront and start an open dialogue sooner, rather than later. Being welcoming and creating a safe space to talk is paramount for success in helping your partner move on."

8 They Make Excuses For Why They Don't Post Pictures Of The Two Of You On Their Social Media Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If your partner refuses to post any pictures of the two of you on social media after dating for some time, relationship therapist, Alisha Powell, PhD, LCSW, tells Bustle, that's something to be aware of. If you've been together for a while, what's there to hide? Of course you can't always rely on social media to give you signs on how your relationship is going. But if social media use is important to you, your partner should take that into consideration. As Powell says, "If your partner doesn’t understand your concerns or blows you off, then you need to realize that [they] may not truly be serious about pursuing something long-term with you."

9 They Always React To Their Ex's Social Media Posts Ashley Batz/Bustle "If your partner constantly keeps up on their ex's social media, then I would question if they are truly over them," David Bennett, certified counselor and relationship expert, tells Bustle. It's one thing, to remain friends on social media. It's another thing to constantly check on an ex's social media and then react emotionally to what they see. According to him, this or any of the other signs, doesn't always mean your partner wants to date their ex again, but they may still have feelings. "If their ex ever comes back or shows interest, that is when problems may arise," he says. "If my partner consistently showed signs of emotional attachment to an ex, I would insist on not wanting to hear about their ex constantly. It's more than fair to insist your partner to not constantly focus on their ex." You need to do what makes you happy and what's good for your relationship.