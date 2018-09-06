These 5 Zodiac Pairings Are Most Likely To Cheat On Each Other

While all couples have the potential to cheat on each other, regardless of their zodiac signs, there may be a few astrological pairings that are more likely to cheat, or have relationship-ending affairs, than others. Sometimes, it has to do with the sign's lack of desire to settle down, in which case they probably know from the start that the relationship won't be long-term. Other times, it's the combination of personality traits that end up causing problems, and may leave both members of the relationship feeling blindsided.

Of course, these pairings can certainly have healthy, long-term relationships — free from cheating and other problems — if they'd like to. There are so many ways around this issue, including discussing having an open relationship, as well as keeping an eye out for problems that may lead to affairs and making an effort to avoid them. If, for example, a couple knows they get bored easily, they can stay two steps ahead of themselves by making sure they keep that spark alive.

That said, it is interesting to think about why certain signs may be more likely to cheat whenever they try to date. Here are the zodiac pairings most likely to cheat on each other, according to experts.

1 Gemini & Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When two Geminis get together, they form one of the astrological duos that are most likely to cheat on each other. And this has a lot to do with their inherent personality traits. "This sign is represented by twins, which means duality," author and Vedic astrologer Susan Shumsky tells Bustle. "Duality is the opposite of union and oneness. Oneness and loyalty in the face of adversity is what makes couples last. Duality and inconsistency makes couples fall apart." So, you can see where this is going... While they can make it work by remaining aware of these pitfalls, it can be tricky. "Geminis tend to be [....] fickle in their emotions," Shumsky says. "Their minds tend to wander. They are always looking for the next big shiny thing." And that can lead to one or both people seeking out an affair, even when they try really hard not to.

2 Aries (March 21 - April 19) & Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Aries can be a naturally self-centered sign, which is completely fine — but doesn't always bode well when it comes to relationships. When combined with Cancer, a sign that "can be especially vulnerable, overly sensitive, and susceptible to the domineering personality of Aries," it can create a rift in the relationship that leads to cheating, Shumky says. "Aries might cheat to feed the ego, and Cancers might cheat to find the emotional support they need."

3 Libra (September 23 - October 22) & Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Andrew Zaeh for Bustle One thing Libra is known for is their indecisive nature, as well as their tendency to be overly-critical and fault-finding. "Though they are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, they aren’t necessarily loving if they feel hurt or victimized by others," Shumsky says. When they date Capricorn — a sign that is all about business — things can quickly go wrong. Capricorn tends "to be driven to succeed in work and might be insensitive and insulting in the way they communicate," Shumsky says. "Both signs might be very critical of each other. Libras might find this grating and therefore might reach outside the relationship to seek comfort. And Capricorns might cheat in order to get ahead in business."

4 Scorpio & Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Ashley Batz/Bustle When two Scorpios pair up, their passionate, sexual energy can go into overdrive. "There will be plenty of sexual chemistry, but that might burn out after the initial fascination and infatuation runs out," Shumsky says. In many cases, it's not always enough to keep this duo together. Once they pass the honeymoon stage, "they might look for sexual variety elsewhere." But if that doesn't do them in, their fiery personalities might. "Scorpio is a water sign, highly emotionally volatile, and extremely stubborn and unbending," Shumsky says. "So with two Scorpios in the same space, arguments, name-calling, and door-slamming might ensue. These explosive emotional incidents might result in infidelity."