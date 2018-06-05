These Are Most Likely To Be The Quirkiest Things About You, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When its comes to astrology, each zodiac sign's traits can definitely be seen as quirky by some, and cause them to stand out from the pack. And that's a good thing. Usually, these eccentric traits are based on the thoughts and habits unique to each sign — things that make them fun, interesting, and wonderfully unique all at the same time.

Here's why: "While the thing we call our 'zodiac sign' is usually where the sun falls in our chart — and it is not the thing that necessarily defines who we are — that sign does leave its imprint on our identity, and each sign and planet has positive traits, and other, what we call 'shadow' traits," astrology expert Diane Dobry tells Bustle. "Quirkiness can come from either the positive or the shadow, depending on who is calling whom 'quirky.'"

That basically means quirkiness is neither a good thing or a bad thing. What might seem completely common to you or a friend might seem super out there to someone else, so it's really all about embracing what makes you you and not worrying what other people might think. Here are the most quirky and eccentric thing about each sign, according to experts — so you'll know just what makes each sign so unique.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Likes To Talk About Themselves Tina Gong/Bustle Aries is quirky in that they might love to talk about themselves, and share all their thoughts and ideas. And as a result, "their world may seem to be simply a reflection of what it means to them," Dobry says. Because they're a very "self" focused sign, they might have a tough time switching the convo over to someone else, or hearing another person's point of view. And that can definitely come off as quirky to some people.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Wants Their Comforts & Wants Them Now Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is all about their creature comforts, often to a quirky degree. "They have definite ideas about how things should be to fulfill their desires, and they will let the people around them know just what those others should be doing to make things better," Dobry says. If their needs aren't being met when it comes to the comforts of life — what they want to eat, how they want to relax, etc. — they'll definitely let you know.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Seems To Have A Split Personality Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is represented by the twins, and that can often be seen in the two sides of their personality. As Dobry says, "They can appear to be very sociable, and people-oriented, but there is a side to them that only those closest to them know." Gemini can appear one way by day with one group of people, and completely different by night with another. They're often aware of their split personality, though, and it's definitely what makes them so interesting.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Often Reacts With Lots Of Passion Tina Gong/Bustle Since Cancer is such a sensitive sign, it can be easy to strike a nerve in them. "A simple comment can send them stomping out of the room," Dobry says. The thing is, they don't mean to take things so personally. It's just that they're passionate about their feelings, and want to let the world know.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Loves Lots Of Attention Tina Gong/Bustle The quirkiest thing about Leo is that, while they seem to love attention and being in the spotlight, they actually can be quite insecure. So it can be a bit of an interesting mix of emotions both for them, and for people they interact with. "This is a sign ruled by the sun, and the sun in astrology reflects the self," Dobry says. "However, the sign of Leo is about heart. So while Leo's seemingly confident, out there, and willing to be in the spotlight ... [they're] really doing what they want others to do for them." While this sign may strive to get into the spotlight and bask in attention, it's important for them to do so while forming healthy relationships, so they also get that support they need.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Enjoys Working & Being Organized Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo can come off as quirky due to their intense attention to detail. "They like to organize everything," Dobry says. "But probably the most quirky thing about Virgos is that they love to work. While most people are dying to get a few days off for a vacation, Virgos need to feel productive ... And if that work involves detailed organization — like accounting or cleaning — they are even happier."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Often Disappears For Months At A Time Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is the charming, funny, friendly sign of the zodiac. "They will talk and laugh with anyone and everyone," Dobry says. But that doesn't mean they like to get tied down, socially. "They will sometimes disappear for months, and reappear and pick up where they left off as if no time has passed," she says. "For this reason, they are kind of hard to count on, especially when there is a commitment to a job that needs to get done. "

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Digs Deeply Into The Dark & Mysterious Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio can come off as eccentric thanks to their rich inner world that they might not be willing to share. As Dobry says, "The main thing to know about Scorpios is that they may appear one way on the surface, but they are very likely hiding something underneath." This gives them an air of mystery. They also tend to dabble in such things, which can make them seem even quirkier. "They ... are drawn to the mysterious, the psychic, or the underworld," Dobry says. "They may participate in it or just investigate those things, since Scorpios like to dig deep for clues, answers, and secrets."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Always Down For An Adventure Tina Gong/Bustle The most eccentric thing about Sagittarius is that they are literally always down for an adventure. "These are the people you should call if you want to hop on a plane to anywhere in the world, or even to outer space, on a moment's notice," Dobry says.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Likes To Complain About Work Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn can be a very stable, predictable sign. So anything that seems "quirky" may not be their cup of tea. "They are usually serious, responsible, practical, and hard-working," Dobry says. And proud of it. They do, however, have a tendency to complain about life — even though they're so on top of their schedule. "They may be the loudest complainers about having to work so hard," Dobry says. "But they would never refuse to do it, because if something has to be done, they feel compelled to do it, and to do it well."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Loves To Be Independent Tina Gong/Bustle When it comes to all things quirky, Aquarius tends to take the cake. "Aquarians are about 20 to 50 years ahead of the rest of the world in their insights, so no one really understands them but another Aquarius," Dobry says. They often stand on their own — and stand out — in a great way. "They are quite independent, and accepting of people who a lot of others might consider to be strange," Dobry says. "They are best described as unique in their thinking, unusual in their behavior, and unpredictable in their decisions. But it can be a wild, intellectually stimulating ride."