These Are The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Stay In Toxic Relationships

We all have the ability to get caught up in toxic relationships, or stick around unhealthy partners far longer than we should. But when it comes to astrology, there may be some signs that are more likely to stay in a toxic relationship than others, often due to their love and appreciation — and sometimes, their intense desire — for all things stable, loyal, and long-term.

"Some signs are more into relationships than others — it's just their preference," Joshua MacGuire, a Los Angeles-based psychic, astrologer, and life coach, tells Bustle. These signs enjoy the support, the companionship, and the stability that a relationship brings them. But because they tend to hold this need above everything else, they're also more inclined to try to make things work — often long after other signs would have given up or moved on.

While it's noble to try to sort things out in a relationship, it's also important to know when a relationship is toxic, and when it's time to get out. "It's helpful to be aware of this tendency, because it's better to be alone for the right reasons than with someone for the wrong ones," MacGuire says.

Of course, just because your sign may be on this list, doesn't mean you will be in a toxic relationship for sure. Instead, the characteristics and tendencies of your zodiac sign should be used as a guide to help inform your behavior, and navigate relationships, if you want them to.

And if you do find yourself in a toxic relationship, leaving it can be tough, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. By reaching out to friends and family for support, it'll be easier to see the toxicity, and eventually move on.

Here are the three zodiac signs most likely to get into toxic relationships, according to astrologers.

1 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus is the most loyal sign of the zodiac, and they make great, loving, supportive partners as a result. But they have a tendency to take their loyalty a bit too far, and often "stand by their [partner] even when their partner doesn't deserve it," MacGuire says. They're also very attracted to stability, and thus may try to make things work with a toxic partner, just for the sake of maintaining a long-term relationship. "Taurus likes to sustain and secure things and make them grow for a sense of stability," MacGuire says. But that's exactly why they're one of the signs that's more inclined to sticking around — even when they shouldn't. To break the cycle, "Taurus needs to realize their strongest loyalty needs to be to themselves," MacGuire says. "Their soul lesson is self-worth, so if they know their worth, they'll be loyal to themselves and not make decisions based on fear of being alone." It can also help if Taurus learns to embrace change, since it's one of the world's only constants. "The allowance of change is therefore the greatest stability, and will make them feel more secure than anything else," he says. "It's their voice that gives Taurus their self-worth and value, and holding on too tightly to what they have can be detrimental, because it necessitates them having to stifle their self-expression."

2 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra rules partnerships, "and loves being partnered up, as a result," MacGuire says. "Being in a partnership balances them, so if they separate or divorce, they feel off-kilter," which is why they're often willing to tolerate more than most when it comes to toxic relationships. They'd much rather put up with some negativity and stay right where they are, than leave and feel unbalanced. The interesting thing is, outside of relationships Libra can be highly independent, "but when they get into one they can hardly tie their shoes by themselves," MacGuire says. "They're quite competent, but feel a whole lot better when in a relationship." They value the connection and the support of a partner — and sometimes allow themselves to ignore the negatives in a relationship, in order to soak up the positives. To move on, it can help Libra to realize that they're really, really good at relationships, and thus shouldn't hold themselves back from finding someone healthier. "They're so kind, considerate, and will really give their all to a partnership," MacGuire says. "Thus, if in a toxic relationship, they can likely find someone else lickety-split. But beyond being able to find a replacement partner, Libra should realize that when they are complete unto themselves, their relationships will be elating, not frustrating." It can help if they begin to see relationships as a way for Libra to enhance their lives, instead hoping a partner will complete them.