Unlike all the films up for awards on Sunday night, the 2019 Oscars are live, which means they're susceptible to line flubs, uncomfortable silences, and other production snafus that can sometimes make Hollywood's biggest night seem more like a high school talent show. The 2019 Oscars' most awkward moments may not reach the heights of 2017's ceremony-ending Best Picture mishap, but that doesn't mean the evening was free of celebrities stumbling over their words on the red carpet and on the stage.

While the ceremony is a relatively straightforward affair, able to swerve past awkward moments thanks to the magic of editing, the pre-show red carpet is where things can get truly cringey. With dozens of film's biggest names being shepherded into the event — all of whom are being reeled in by various red carpet reporters asking unpredictable questions — it's inevitable that someone is going to give an uncomfortable answer. And even though what happens onstage is usually planned out to a T, there's always someone who goes off-script or veers into a rambling speech. But while moments like these may be embarrassing for the stars involved, they're a nice reminder to us at home that celebs have their awkward moments, too.

Regina King's Mom Shutting Down Ryan Seacrest

Celebrities may have to step onto Ryan Seacrest's interview platform when they walk the red carpet, but Regina King's mother sparked an awkward back-and-forth when she turned down an invitation to talk to him.

Seacrest Soft-Auditioning For Spike Lee

Continuing his awkward streak, Seacrest offered to send Spike Lee his acting reel for consideration for his next film mid-interview. Lee responded, "What would that be?" Oof.

Seacrest Missing Richard E. Grant's Joke

Seacrest can't seem to catch a break when it comes to avoiding awkward red carpet moments. After Supporting Actor nominee Richard E. Grant cracked a joke about how close he's gotten with Can You Ever Forgive Me? co-star Melissa McCarthy, saying "my wife is having my twins in August." Seacrest, either consciously or unconsciously, then derailed the energy of the conversation by asking Grant to explain what he meant by that. Nothing ruins a joke like being asked to explain it.

Guiliana Rancic Shuts Down Over Bradley Cooper

There's no denying that Bradley Cooper is an inspiration to many, but the director/co-writer/star of A Star Is Born didn't know how to handle hearing E! correspondant Giuliana Rancic rave and stammer about how the film helped her fall more in love with her husband. Film inspires people, but Cooper's reaction makes it clear that directors don't always know how to react when people tell them just how inspired they are.

More to come...