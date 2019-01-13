There's officially a new married couple in Bachelor Nation. On Saturday, Jan. 12, Arie and Lauren officially said their 'I dos' in Hawaii surrounded by their family and friends. While all of their loved ones are surely happy for them, the photos of Bachelor alums celebrating Arie and Lauren's big day will be extra special for fans of the franchise.

Bachelor Nation guests at the wedding included Chris Harrison, Jenna, Seinne, Maquel, Marikh, Sean, Catherine, and Jacqueline. And yes, they all took advantage of the gorgeous Hawaii backdrop to snap some truly mesmerizing photos, but they also shared their heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds. On Instagram, Seinne shared a stunning photo of the ocean prior to the wedding with this perfect caption: "Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean. Beyond thrilled to celebrate the union of @laureneburnham and @ariejr in a few hours. Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness, and beautiful Dutch babies!"

Meanwhile, Harrison, who served as the officiate at the ceremony, had nothing but kind words for the happy couple before he pronounced them husband and wife. He shared a snap of himself with the happy couple during their wedding weekend, and he wrote, "It's been an incredible week full of love and laughs. Today I'm honored to stand before your friends and family and officiate your wedding. Love you both @ariejr @laureneburnham I now pronounce you....." Arie and Lauren have to be feeling the love after so many of their fellow Bachelor alums sent them good vibes in time for their wedding.

Catherine and her husband, Sean, who are close with Arie, were among the first to share a sweet tribute to the happy couple after the wedding. On Instagram, Catherine wrote, "CHEERS TO LOVE Congratulations to Lauren and Arie (and Baby Girl Luyendyk) on making it official tonight! So honored to have witnessed it and to have celebrated you (Also, have you seen this stunning of a bride before?!?" Her sweet words seem to echo how everyone in attendance is likely feeling about the newlyweds.

The Bachelor contestant Jenna C. also weighed in with a simple, "Congrats @laureneburnham @ariejr!! Love you guys!! #LarieGetsMauid"

Arie and Lauren tied the knot at a venue called Haiku Mill in Maui, and it looks like they had a perfect day. It's hard to believe that they had a bit of a bumpy road to the altar when the 2018 Bachelor first chose Becca, but it wasn't long before he realized his heart was still with Lauren. Since then, the couple has been going strong. In addition to their fairy-tale wedding, they're also expecting their first child, a girl, in the spring.

Some fans objected to how their romance unfolded onscreen, but from the photos and love that's been pouring in over the weekend, it seems safe to say everything worked out just as it should. Arie and Lauren's Bach Nation friends are proving to be some of their biggest supporters, and it's heartwarming to see so many of them celebrating along with the happy couple. Prior to the ceremony, the gang got together for a whale watching trip and a tour of a pineapple farm. These activities, along with the wedding, surely made this a weekend that none of them will ever forget.

The future is looking bright for Arie and Lauren. They're now a happily married couple with a baby on the way. That alone is worth celebrating, but knowing that they're surrounded by so much love and support from their friends in Bachelor Nation is pretty wonderful too. The photos and congratulations they received from Harrison, Seinne, and the rest of their Bachelor pals just confirms that no matter what happens onscreen, this franchise builds relationships and friendships that last.