The current California wildfires have burned through tens of thousands of acres of land, destroyed thousands of homes, and killed over 70 people. In two weeks, the Camp Fire in northern California has destroyed more structures than the six other worst wildfires in the state's history, according to USA Today. But it doesn't stop there— there are several startling statistics about the recent California wildfires throughout the state that really put the scope of devastation into perspective.

The Camp Fire in Northern California is 70 percent contained as of Tuesday, and the Woolsey fire is at over 94 percent containment as of Monday. For now, it's clear that over 100,000 acres of land have been burned, with hundreds of people still missing. But the true extent of damage and number of fatalities will be unknown for several months as firefighters and volunteers work through the rubble.

If you want to contribute to the efforts still being made to contain the wildfires, you can check out this list of organizations to donate to on behalf of California firefighters. You can also look at the list of organizations to donate to if you're worried about the animals and pets affected by the wildfires.

If you're trying to understand how the devastation stacks up against other incidents historically, you can absorb these statistics that make the severity of the California wildfires so much more clear:

The Camp Fire Has Killed More People Than The Previous Three Worst Fires Combined David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to USA Today, the Camp Fire has killed over 70 people so far, making it the deadliest wildfire since 1933, when the Griffith Park fire killed 29 people. The two other deadliest wildfires include the 2017 Tubbs Fire and the 1991 Tunnel Fire. It's worth noting that hundreds of people are still unaccounted for.

Over 90,000 Acres Were Ablaze By The Camp Fire's Second Day Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images USA Today also reports that on the second day of the Camp Fire, the number of acres burning at once grew by 350 percent, from 20,000 acres to 90,000 acres. To put it into perspective, that's the equivalent of one football field burning per second.

Just Under 700 People Are Still Unaccounted For From The Wildfires Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images As of Monday evening, 699 people were still unaccounted for in the wake of the fires. NPR reports that multiple search and rescue teams are working overtime with cadaver dogs to search for remains, which in many cases are charred remnants of bones from the fires.

52,000 People Had To Evacuate From Their Homes For The Fires Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News/Getty Images Approximately 52,000 people had to evacuate from their homes due to the threat of wildfires in the last few weeks, CBS reports. What's more, a total of 7,600 homes have been completely destroyed. More to come...

Over 5,000 Firefighters Were Called In To Battle The Blazes Matthew Simmons/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to CBS, approximately 5,615 firefighters were battling the wildfires as of Nov. 14, and over 1,000 makeshift shelters were established to aid those who were affected by the fires.

As Of Nov. 16, California Has Lost 1,627,652 Acres To Wildfires In 2018 Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images News/Getty Images In less than a year, the state of California has lost 1.6 million acres of land to wildfire devastation, according to The Sacramento Bee. In contrast, California lost around 1.2 million acres in 2017.

18 Percent Of California Is Currently In A State Of 'Severe Drought' Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Though California is often perceived to be an extremely dry state, it has received especially little rainfall in the last year, with the state receiving five percent of its expected rainfall in the last month. In addition to 18 percent of the state being classified as having a "severe drought," more than have of California is still considered to be experiencing a "moderate drought," as well.

The Economic Impact Of The Fires Will Likely Be 'Tens Of Billions' Of Dollars David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images According to Jerry Brown, the governor of California, the economic impact of the Camp Fire and the Woolsey Fire will cost upwards of "tens of billions of dollars" for the state of California. To Face The Nation on Sunday, Brown added, "The president not only has signed a presidential declaration giving California substantial funding, but he said and pledged very specifically to continue to help us, that he's got our back. And I thought that was a very positive thing."