These Comfy, Breathable Bed Sheets Have 22,000 Amazon Reviews (& They're Only $14)
It's a myth that you have to pay a lot of money for a great set of sheets. In fact, now that man-made fabric weaves like microfiber have taken oven the bedding industry, you can get lightweight, soft sheets for a steal. But, I was shocked myself to see a deal as good as these wildly-popular microfiber sheets available for just $14.
With over 22,000 Amazon reviews, this popular set is a fantastic home purchase for a few reasons. For one, the sheets are available in 45 different colors and patterns (not a typo!), and you can get them in six sizes, including in the ever-elusive twin XL and California King sizes. Secondly, because they're made of microfiber, these sheets are virtually wrinkle-resistant, a major plus for anyone who tosses and turns or who kicks their sheets off in the middle of the night (or is that just me?).
For just $14 for this twin-sized sheet set, you'll get a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. And, while the manufacturer claims these sheets have 16-inch-deep pockets, many reviewers say these sheets fit on their thicker mattresses, and there are even some that claim it'll fit over a 4-inch mattress pad.
AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set
As with any great set of sheets, these are easily machine-washable, taking all the extra effort out of laundry day. So whether you're shopping for a dorm room, a guest bedroom, or even your own bed, you won't regret this bedding choice.
But, perhaps the best thing about these sheets is how breathable they feel. Microfiber is known for its lightweight-feel and breathability, and these don't disappoint. For anyone looking for a set of sheets to keep you cool at night or one that's great for a hot climate, this set fits the bill.
And, you can rest assured knowing that this very set of sheets has made list after list of the best sheets on Amazon. Not only do thousands of fans love them, but reviewers continue to praise how high-quality these are given their price. In fact, when reviewed, critics say these sheets "live up to the hype," and even gave them five-stars for comfort and durability.
While reviewers and critics are quick to sing their praises, I'd be doing you a disservice not to tell you the drawbacks. Microfiber is not the most durable type of sheet you can buy. To manufacture it, existing fabric fibers are split and woven into an even finer weave than standard sheets, making the final product buttery soft and lightweight. But, for that exact reason, microfiber sheets are also more prone to tearing and rips. However, all things considered, reviewers of this sheet set cannot believe the value you get.
But I think this reviewer says it best: "These sheets came and turned out to be some of the best that I've ever had. They are beautiful! The sheets are super smooth and fit my full size bed perfectly. I absolutely love them. They are very well made and honestly didn't even have a single flaw on them. I love the pillows cases because they fit my Queen sized pillows perfectly. The sheets are very easy to wash and dry. It's amazing how high quality it is. The price is fantastic as well. There isn't anything bad I could say about these sheets."
Get this set of microfiber sheets for $14 while this price lasts; you'd be hard pressed to find an affordable set of sheets so universally well-loved by fans.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.