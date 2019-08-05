The first season of HBO's hit series Euphoria came to a close on Aug. 4 with a mind blowing, and somewhat confusing finale. After that interesting, musically-inclined final sequence, fans have been left wondering what Season 2 might entail. Well, these Euphoria Season 2 theories may hint at what's to come on the show and, additionally, just might offer some clarity on what happened at the end of Season 1 finale, "And Salt the Earth Behind You." Spoilers ahead for the Euphoria Season 1 finale.

If the ending of Season 1 of Euphoria left you somewhat confused, you're not alone. At the end of the finale, Jules (Hunter Schafer) left town without Rue (Zendaya), breaking Rue's heart in the process. And in the final moments of the episode, Rue, who has been battling a substance use disorder throughout the entire season, seemingly relapsed. The show then went in a rather artsy direction, with Rue (well, Zendaya) singing along to a cover of Labrinth's "All For Us" alongside a large group of singers who were all dressed in her father's sweats. She then climbed on top of the chorus and fell as the song ended, subsequently disappearing from view. As for what that sequence actually means, fans won't find out until Euphoria returns for Season 2.

So, what's really going on with Rue? And what might be in store for the other characters in Euphoria? Well, while you'll have to wait to get any concrete answers, fans do have their theories about what went down in "And Salt the Earth Behind You" and where the show will head in Season 2.

Rue Is Dead

A prevalent theory amongst fans ties back to Rue's apparent overdose at the end of Season 1. According to some theories, Rue has passed away as a result of her overdose and is narrating the series from beyond the grave. As user pixiespice wrote on Reddit, "and that’s why she’s narrating in past tense and knows everything and then the story follows everyone’s lives after." If true, that would be a rather morbid direction for the show.

Rue Was Just High

While some believe the sequence may signal an unfortunate ending for Rue, others simply think that it's indicative of the euphoria that she experiences when she's high. As yet another user on Reddit (ulooksosexylisa) noted, the scene could be interpreted as "an insanely innovative way to portray the feeling of a high."

Nate Will Get Caught For Possessing Child Pornography

Rue wasn't the only one who's story was left up-in-the-air after the finale. Nate (Jacob Elordi), the jock who has made it his mission to terrorize some of his classmates, is currently tied up in a variety of issues, ones concerning his father, his on-again, off-again, girlfriend Maddy (Alexa Demie), and his sexuality. Will he get what's coming to him in Season 2?

One theory suggests that Nate will get in trouble for showing a video of an underage Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) having sex. After previously threatening Jules that he'd get her in trouble for possessing and distributing child pornography (nudes that she sent him when he was catfishing her), it would definitely be an ironic turning point for the character.

Euphoria Is Romeo & Juliet

One sort of outlandish theory posits that the show is a play on Romeo & Juliet, meaning that there might be some tragic endings ahead for everyone's favorite (and not-so-favorite) characters on Season 2 and beyond. This theory from allisonasaurus on Reddit is based off of an Instagram photo from the official Euphoria account in which they captioned a photo with, "the beginning of the third act." Is this a little out there? Sure. But, would it also be an interesting Shakespearean-level move for the series? Definitely.

Trouble Ahead For Fezco

The ending of the first season spelled major trouble ahead for Fezco (Angus Cloud). After robbing the doctor who supplied the intimidating Mouse with drugs, Fez got into a sort of stand-off situation with Mouse. It's unclear whether he'll make it out of the dicey situation unscathed. And, even if he does escape with his life intact, his illegal activities keep adding up, and it doesn't seem likely he'll be able to get away with it all for much longer.

Based on fan reactions to Fez's uncertain fate, it's clear that many don't want to say goodbye to the dealer just yet, so hopefully he'll live to see Season 2.

Maddy Will Get Revenge

Maddy stumbled across a very compromising video in the finale. While at Nate's house, she came upon a CD that her now-ex-boyfriend had hidden in his room. While viewers didn't see exactly what was on that disc, it stands to reason that Maddy watched a video of Cal (Eric Dane), Nate's father, in which he engaged in a sexual act, possibly with Jules. What she'll do with that information remains to be seen. But, considering the trouble she's been involved in with both Cal (Eric Dane) and Nate in the past, Maddy could try to use the information as some kind of revenge plot against the Jacobs family, as some have theorized.

A Romance For Lexi

Lexi (Maude Apatow) wasn't exactly a major player in Season 1. However, that definitely needs to change by the time Season 2 rolls around. Some fans have theorized that Lexi might have a crush on Rue and that Jules leaving town might pave the way for "Rexi." At the very least, it will be interesting to see what else Euphoria has in store for this kind character.

Even though you may be in for a long wait until Season 2 of Euphoria arrives, at least you can mull over that time by reading all of these interesting theories about the show (and then maybe doing a Season 1 deep dive for yourself).