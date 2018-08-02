Everywhere you look Candace Cameron Bure is spilling the beans about Fuller House's favorite will-they-won't-they couple. It turns out, they will. Finally. Cameron Bure revealed that 'shippers will be very happy about D.J. and Steve's relationship in Fuller House Season 4 because they're now very much official. While that may seem like a pretty big Fuller House Season 4 spoiler, Bure promises it isn't because next season D.J. and Steve's relationship won't be the season's main focus.

In an interview with E!, Cameron Bure decided to quell fans' fears by just being straight with them about the state of D.J. and Steve's relationship in Season 4. "D.J. and Steve are together," she confirmed. "There's no back and forth in Season 4, so she's with Steve and made that decision." After the back and forth of the last three seasons, the last of which ended with D.J. and Steve deciding to date again after D.J. revealed she thought Steve was her soulmate before his wedding to C.J., it's good to know that these two will spend Season 4 working on their relationship. And let's be honest, it's bound to bring on the nostalgic feels from anyone whose been rooting for these two since they were teenage sweethearts. "I like watching and I hope the fans enjoy actually watching that relationship develop more," she said. Let's hope Steve isn't as obsessed with D.J. as he was in the past seasons of Fuller House.

But, the development of D.J. and Steve's relationship isn't the only thing fans will see. In fact, Cameron Bure said that it's the other D.J. Tanner that will be the main focus of the upcoming season.

According to Cameron Bure, Season 4 will focus on Kimmy's pregnancy, who's carrying a child for Stephanie and her boyfriend, who happens to be Kimmy's brother, Jimmy Gibbler. "Yes, Kimmy's pregnant," she told E!, "having Stephanie's baby, which is crazy." But, it's crazy sweet since Kimmy has decided to be a gestational surrogate for Stephanie, who revealed she was unable to carry a child. And of course, it's crazy fun. "We are enjoying that pregnancy throughout Season 4," Cameron Bure said, adding that the pregnancy has made for "comedy gold."

Cameron Bure teased that fans are going to see Kimmy throughout her pregnancy, which has meant Andrea Barber has had to wear three different fake baby bumps, the largest of which she'll don for the character's third trimester in the latter part of Season 4. There's one fan theory that Kimmy might even be pregnant with triplets based on hints the show has dropped.

In the Season 3 episode, "Fast Times At Bayview High," Stephanie was told by her doctor that she had three viable embryos from her in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments. Knowing how Fuller House works, it's hard to believe that this isn't a foreshadowing of something to come, like Stephanie one-upping her Uncle Jesse and Aunt Becky's twins with triplets.

But let's be honest no matter how many Tanner-Gibbler babies are running around, it's going to be hard for anyone who's been stanning for D.J. and Steve for nearly two decades to keep their eyes off of them no matter what Cameron Bure says.