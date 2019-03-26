You are about to enter another dimension. A dimension not only of reboot, but of mind. On Monday, March 25, CBS All Access released two teasers for Jordan Peele’s The Twilight Zone, and yes, as a matter of fact, the previews for "Nightmare at 30,000 Feet" and "The Comedian" are a trip. The upcoming revival of Rod Serling's series, which is set to premiere on Monday, April 1 (nope, not an April Fool's joke), looks freaky and weird and unnerving and awesome.

In the preview for “Nightmare at 30,000 Feet,” Adam Scott goes all William Shatner in "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet"/John Lithgow in Twilight Zone: The Movie, i.e., he has a full-blown freak out on a plane when he catches a whiff of something spooky. And in the preview for "The Comedian," we see Kumail Nanjiani as a struggling comic who makes a deal with a creepy dude (played by Tracy Morgan), and then his dog disappears? And then he is told his dog never existed in the first place? When in reality, something sinister probably happened to the dog, and the dog definitely is not a figment of his imagination, but he is supposed to carry on with his life like nothing's amiss? If that's not the stuff of nightmares, then what is?

CBS All Access on YouTube

During The Twilight Zone's PaleyFest panel on Sunday, Peele got into what it's like rebooting one of the most iconic TV shows of all time. You know, it's just a little ol' revival of a beloved program that took viewers to new heights (20,000 feet, to be exact) and basically changed the boob tube as audiences knew it. So, ya know, no pressure. Per Variety, Peele said,

"At first it wasn't that appealing. Why would we do that to ourselves? This is not a show that you can reboot and take it lightly. For us, the producers and many of the actors and the crew, it’s the greatest show of all time…I sat down with Simon [Kinberg] a couple of years ago and did the whole ‘OK, this is too big a show to reboot, but if we were going to do it, how would we do it and why? One of the things we kept coming back to was the timing felt right because one of the sentences you hear often for the past couple of years is, 'It feels like we're living in the f*cking Twilight Zone.'"

"I think the world, all of a sudden, was in desperate need of The Twilight Zone," added executive producer Simon Kinberg, per The Hollywood Reporter. "If I told you three or four years ago that a reality star would be the president with access to the nuclear codes, you would've been like, 'That is a crazy episode of The Twilight Zone.'"

CBS All Access on YouTube

"One thing that we definitely landed on was Serling's show is important," Peele said, according to IndieWire. "He is a master of parable. He’s a master of allegory. And what he did was he spoke to society through stories. This is one of the most powerful weapons that people have against violence and hatred and all the awful things that this world can bring and certainly all the awful things that we have now. There were some things that Serling was simply 50 years too early to talk about.”

If you can't wait to see what kind of stories the auteur behind Get Out and Us produces when he takes a trip to The Twilight Zone, then you don't want to miss the show's CBS All Access premiere this April.