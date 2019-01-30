Big swaths of the country are trying to stay warm while on polar vortex watch this week. Temperatures have plunged way below zero across the Midwest, with cities such as Chicago seeing lows in the negative 20s and wind chills dipping even lower. If you're lucky enough to live anywhere else, these polar vortex photos and videos can give you a glimpse of what people are going through.

Simply breathing outside can hurt, and any exposed skin can sting in these frigid temperatures, The New York Times reports. School was cancelled in many districts, the U.S. Postal Service wasn't delivering mail, and workers in many offices were told to stay home. There have been at least six deaths connected to the weather, including two people who died in a car crash and one person who was hit by a snow plow.

If you're in one of the areas experiencing extreme cold, be sure to take precautions. "If you can't stay cozy inside, be sure to cover any exposed skin!" the National Weather Service tweeted earlier this week. "There's cold, and then there's COLD! Extreme and dangerous COLD! is forecast this week from the Northern Plains through the Great Lakes." These pictures show what that looks like IRL.

Thankful For Those Heat Lamps Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images People who have ventured out on public transportation have had to wait for trains and buses in the freezing weather.

A Freezing Chicago River... Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The steam that's rising shows how cold the air on the surface is.

That Reflects The Sub-Zero Temps This video from the city offers a better look at the Chicago River.

Pets Kept Outside Could Be In Danger As this video shows, their water bowls can freeze.

Dressing For The Weather Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images People walking with anything short of a ski mask were likely feeling it.

A Quite Cold Skyline Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images In past polar vortexes, the L trains stopped due to cracked tracks. This year, there were just delays.

Boiling Water Challenges Are Back Don't try it at home, but it does show how cold it is out there.

Face Mask Realness Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images This Chicago pedestrian was not messing around.

Pictures Of How To Help Homeless shelters will be at capacity in affected cities, and you can donate to help.

A Rare Polar Vortex Sunrise If you can watch from home, it is pretty.

Screenshots From The Airports Mean Business This isn't your bestie's Facebook. This is the official O'Hare Airport Twitter account warning about temperatures and cancelled flights.