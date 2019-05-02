Netflix is keeping the romantic comedy goodness coming with a new rom-com starring Set It Up actors Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell. The upcoming film isn't a sequel to Set It Up, but it will play with the tropes of the genre in the same way that the first film that brought Deutch and Powell together did. For now, Netflix is keeping mum about the details of the movie, but it is tentatively titled The Most Dangerous Game, which is intriguing — could it be referring to dating in the modern age, perhaps? Or it could be something way less obvious since it's from Katie Silberman, who also penned Set It Up.

Lately, Netflix has been making a serious push into the rom-com genre, with Set It Up being one of their earliest hits. The streamer recently greenlit sequels to two other hit rom-coms — The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I've Loved Before — but despite fans hoping that Set It Up would get the same treatment, the creatives behind the movie went in a different direction. Per The Hollywood Reporter, one of the movie's producers, Justin Nappi, explained why they opted to cast the actors in a new rom-com rather than do a straight sequel.

"While it was clear that audiences were clamoring for a sequel, we are excited by the thought of creating a new, distinct film that explores different romantic comedy tropes while still being anchored in everything that we loved about the first movie," he shared. His fellow producer Juliet Berman added, "It will be exciting to see Glen and Zoey do something completely different. We all talked about what we could do again and [Most Dangerous Game] was something that Katie brought to us that was creatively exciting as a next project and we jumped on it."

For her part, Deutch seems to be excited about re-teaming with the Set It Up crew for a fresh rom-com. She shared the news on her Instagram with a short, but excited message that says it all. She captioned the post, "O sh*t." And her followers seem to be equally thrilled by the news, including Queer Eye star Tan France who commented, "YES!!!" with the praise hands emoji.

The combination of Deutch and Powell proved to be powerful (and funny) in the 2018 film. Set It Up delighted in upsetting the rom-com status quo by telling a story of two assistants who are trying to hook up their bosses in hopes that they'll chill out at work a little. Of course their tactics also bring them closer, giving the movie a chance to delve into the millennial take on dating, marriage, and work-life balance.

With the team back together again, this brand new rom-com is already one worth looking forward to, even though there are exactly zero plot details out there. According to THR, the movie is set to go into production in early 2020, so it shouldn't be too long before Deutch and Powell's new Netflix rom-com is ready to stream — and fans of their first collaboration will surely be counting down the days.