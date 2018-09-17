These Zodiac Signs Make The Most Compatible Roommates

As rents continue to skyrocket, especially in cities and other major metropolitan areas, having a roommate is an easy decision for so many people these days.

A 2017 study by real estate site Zillow found that 30 percent of people are living with at least one other person (not romantically), and that's up nine percentage points from 2005. Another survey, by the Pew Research Center from earlier this year, confirmed these findings, but also went a step further to point out that it's not just adults having adult roommates, but some millennials are moving back in with mom and dad, and even some parents, due to hardships, are moving in with their adult children. Basically, a lot of people have roommates nowadays, but how many of them are actually compatible?

"While it may seem like a no-brainer on who to choose to be your roomie, sometimes you find a close friend is the best in all manners, but then you live with them and it's a different story," astrologer and psychic, Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "Things you'd overlook when visiting a friend might grate on your nerves if it results in a lifestyle change. While you don't have to be friends with your roommate, you do have to live with them."

But while knowing a potential roommate's full horoscope can help you choose who's most compatible for you based on your sign, as Mckean points out, that's not exactly something most people are asking about.

"Asking a potential roommate for a birth time may seem unusual at best, or creepy at worst," she says. "Generally, to see compatibility for living together specifically as roommates, we'd look to the sections of the astrology chart that covers friendships, communications, and home attitude. But without those, knowing their zodiac sign is a good place to start."

Here's who each sign is most compatible with as roommates, according to Mckean.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Aries is a very high-energy sign that will undoubtedly infuse the home with the spill over of their abundant energy," says Mckean. "This can manifest several ways. They can be loud, messy, or occasionally clumsy. If they cook, they fill the home with exotic spices. They prefer vivid colors with decorations, or at least contrasting highlights versus lowlights (anything that makes a visual statement). If they order in a pizza for everyone to share, they'll like it with extra flavor or heat." In other words, the presence of Aries will be hard to ignore — especially is you piss them off. Aries are known to be a little, um, intense. Most compatible roommates: Gemini and Leo.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "Taureans will make their living quarters comfortable," says Mckean. "Home is where the heart is for Taurus. When it comes to creature comforts, Taurus makes room for good towels, harmonic colors, and good food. You can certainly rely on them to make sure the rent is paid on time, or even broker a deal with the lease." But, because there's always a but, Taurus has a tendency to be lazy when it comes to keeping things clean, and can get pissy if they think you're not holding up your end of the bargain around the apartment. Ironic, isn't it? It takes a special brand of personality to deal with living with a Taurus. Most compatible roommates: Cancer and Capricorn.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "Geminis aren't a sign that sits still," says Mckean. "Very likely they're out and about, and when they're home they're active [and] doing something. Great at multi-tasking, you'll likely find a Gemini cleaning, cooking, talking on the phone, and listening to the radio at the same time. Speaking of talking and listening, they are great listeners and share even greater stories, which is perfect for rainy days." If you're not up for chatting or you want a quiet roommate, a Gemini might not be for you. Most compatible roommates: Libra and Aries.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Home is a sacred place for Cancers," says Mckean. "Very likely they will feel an underlying sense of melancholy if they have a short-term lease (i.e. anything less than two years). Every Cancer dreams of owning their own home. For them, home is a comfortable place where it's your world away from the world. Their focus is going to be the kitchen, bathroom (namely the bath tub), and bedroom, and they'll likely have various plants in the house." Cancers, to the core, are emotional, loving, and maternal people. They live to be there for others, but also expect others to be there for them — which is great for a friendship, but not always ideal for roommates. If you don't want to be besties with your roommate, then a Cancer roomie isn't for you. Most compatible roommates: Taurus and Scorpio.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Life revolves around Leo, not the other way around," says Mckean. "Thus, wherever they go is the center of attention and the home is no different. Leos have pride in their appearance. Even though they don't particularly enjoy cleaning, they will keep the house in pristine condition if they know guests are coming." If you're up for entertaining, and don't mind a bit of a mess when you don't have people over, a Leo could be the perfect roommate. Most compatible roommates: Sagittarius and Libra.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "A Virgo isn't one to force anyone to change, but they are very much creatures of habit that you'll likely make their habits part of your daily routine," says Mckean. "They'll keep the house in pristine order, but they'll begrudge cleaning your mess. If you live with a Virgo, things will be more efficient, if they put their thumbprint on it." Structure and schedules are just how Virgos roll. While some signs love that sort of thing, others, like Gemini for example, aren't down with it. Most compatible roommates: Capricorn and Scorpio.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Libras enjoy being around people," says Mckean. "At home, they'll keep the arrangements clean and free of clutter, but occasionally they can overlook the weekly dusting routine. They're likely to rearrange the furniture arrangement, sometimes to accommodate guests, sometimes for aesthetics, and other times because Libra is undecided about the best layout. Don't be shy around your Libra roomie." Because Libras enjoy people, they want a roommate who's going to be around. Although they don't need you to be their best friend, as Cancer does, they at least want to know their roommate is accessible. According to Mckean, too much "me time," on your end will have a Libra looking for a new roommate that's more socially engaged. Most compatible roommates: Gemini and Leo.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "If you live with a Scorpio, chances are they prefer the curtains drawn closed," says Mckean. "They prefer shadows to light and dark colors to vivid. They like to keep their home in pristine condition, but if they have to live in a chaotic mess, they know how to compartmentalize themselves too." Scorpios are loyal to their very core and, as long as you do right by them, they will keep you on their side. They're open to compromising, to a degree, but are also fairly private people — hence those drawn curtains. But at the same time, they don't take crap from anyone, so you know they'll protect your home and property better than any watchdog. Most compatible roommates: Cancer and Virgo.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "Sagittarius sees home as anywhere they sleep," says Mckean. "If they know they're going to spend a week at a hotel, that is home for them. If they plan on being at a friend's for a few days, that's home. They have few demands and you will likely be in and out of the house in a blink of the eye as they're off to their next adventure. Make sure you have plenty of spare keys around because they tend to misplace these items or confuse them with another household key." In other words, if you want to live alone, but not have to pay the price of living alone, then find yourself a Sagittarius roomie stat. Most compatible roommates: Aries and Aquarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Capricorns don't like surprises," says Mckean. "For this reason, they'll have things in order. It resonates with their sense of duty and practicality to make sure your living quarters is a smooth running operation. Excellent with planning and budgeting, they like to have a solid idea of what to expect in the year to come." It's this sense of order and seeing their home as a place to unwind from the daily grind that makes Capricorns not too thrilled about living with a party animal. This isn't to suggest they're not fun and don't like to party. They'd just rather do it someplace else than their home. Most compatible roommates: Virgo and Scorpio.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong for Bustle "Similar to the Sagittarius, to the Aquarius, home is where they hang their hat," says Mckean. "While you can encounter the occasional fixed Aquarius that prefers the fixity of staying in one place for long term, most Aquarians invite variety." Although this variety isn't likely to be some major overhaul of the apartment, it's little things, like painting the walls, hanging out with "interesting" types, or just taking off for a couple weeks at a time is basically how they keep their head in the game. Most compatible roommates: Sagittarius and Gemini.