With Independence Day 2018 around the corner, it's time to think about this year's cherry pie recipe. I mean, this old-fashioned treat is festive without even trying. However, when your plans don't involve fireworks or barbecues by the pool, baking an entire pie simply doesn't make sense. The solution? Learn how to make this cherry pie recipe for one person that, at a single serving, just enough to sate your appetite without leaving you with too many leftovers or stale treats.

After all, having zero holiday plans is pretty common. Perhaps you're stuck at work and need Jul. 4 office party ideas. Or maybe everyone you know has work and you're the only one off. Regardless of the situation, it's possible to celebrate with an easy single serving recipe and a few basic ingredients.

If you're in an extra festive mood, whip up a patriotic soda float with blue soda and Pop Rocks. Make a few s'mores or enjoy a red, white, and blue ice pop for a throwback to what '90s kids did on Jul. 4. Sure, you might get a sugar rush, but at least it will be delicious.

Ready to make your new favorite Jul. 4 dessert recipe? Check out the step-by-step tutorial, below.

Cherry Pie For One

1/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tablespoon + 1/2 teaspoon sugar (separated)

Tiny pinch of salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (room temperature)

1/3 cup de-pitted cherries (canned or fresh)

1 teaspoon beaten egg or liquid egg white

Butter or oil for greasing

Kirsten Nunez

Pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

1. Place the cherries in a small bowl. Gently toss with 1/2 teaspoon of sugar and set aside.

Kirsten Nunez

2. In another bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, sugar, and tiny pinch of salt. Mix well.

Kirsten Nunez

3. Add the butter. With a fork, repeatedly cut the butter into the flour mixture. After 2 to 3 minutes of constant kneading and mixing, the dough will clump together.

Kirsten Nunez

4. With clean hands, knead the dough and roll into a ball. Split the dough into two separate balls.

Kirsten Nunez

5. Grease a small oven-safe dish, such as a ramekin or tiny foil pie pan. Press half the dough into the dish to create a thin bottom crust. If needed, work in small pieces. Smooth out the dough with your fingers and add the cherries.

Kirsten Nunez

6. On a floured surface, roll out the rest of the dough. A wooden rolling pin works best, but if you don't have one, use a smooth jar or glass.

Slice the dough into six strips.

Kirsten Nunez

7. Lay the strips of dough on the cherries. You can make a lattice top by alternating the strips, but don't stress too much about making it perfect. (With just six pieces, there isn't much to work with!)

Since the strips are small and delicate, don't be alarmed if they crack or break. Simply smooth it out with your finger. It will still taste great, I promise.

With a pastry brush, add a light egg wash to the crust .

Kirsten Nunez

8. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the crust turns golden brown. Top off with a dollop of whipped cream and enjoy.

Kirsten Nunez

How charming is this cutie pie? Thanks to its small size, you can easily give it your own twist, depending on what you're in the mood for. Here are some suggestions to wake up your taste buds:

Ice Cream

Obviously, whipped cream isn't your only option. You can't go wrong with a side of your favorite ice cream, especially in the summertime.

Skip the Lattice

For a quicker version, ditch the lattice and add a sheet of pie dough on top of the cherries. Just be sure to cut a few slits in the center.

Store-Bought Pie Dough

You don't have to make the pie crust from scratch. Leftover store-bought pie dough works just fine.

Cupcake Tin

Don't own a small dish? Use a cupcake tin instead. I haven't tried it myself, but this recipe should be enough to fill up two cupcakes' worth of pie ingredients.

Kirsten Nunez

Cutie pie, indeed.