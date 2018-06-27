Are you engaged? Thinking of doing your photo shoot in the mountains? On a beach? In a park? That's precious, but this couple had their engagement photo shoot at Sonic, and well...

Them: +1

Everyone else: 0.

Delish reported on the happy couple, Julie McCutcheon and Justin Burgoon, who met with photographer Jeff Sabotta of Sabotta Imagery to capture the special moment. Sabotta shared with Two Bright Lights how their shoot together ended where the lovebirds' relationship started: Sonic. He said to Delish, "They fell hard for the tots and each other in roller skates years ago in dock 18 ... We laughed...a lot. We ate a bunch of TOTS. It was a fun morning!"

Well, I bet it was a fun morning if there were tots involved. And speaking of which, importantly, Sabotta also said to Delish, "If you've never had their tots and a cranberry limeade, you honestly haven't lived and frankly, SHAME.ON.YOU."

Truer words have never been spoken. I myself did not experience the sheer and utter joy that is Sonic until well into my 20s. The tots, the popcorn chicken, the refreshing beverages.... *breathing heavily* Why aren't more people talking about this?

Anyway, back to the engagement photos.

It's safe to say Sabotta beautifully captured the love these two gorgeous souls share. Here's McCutcheon and Burgoon locking dreamy eyes whilst rehydrating and washing down their meals.

And here they are giggling sweetly over some tots. Don't let their smiles fool you — I'm guessing they were fighting to see who'd get the last one. Sharing is caring, until it comes to Sonic's tots. Then it's every person for themselves. I'm not sorry.

BRAIN FREEZE!

Look at the way it glistens. You can tell it was created with the utmost care and tenderness. The ring is nice, too.

It was the great poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning who once wrote, "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love thou when thine mouth is full of tots."

I'm paraphrasing.

If you can't count on your fiance to dump fried potatoes into your mouth, well, who else is going to do it?!

Nailed it. These photos are so full of love and joy and truly capture the bond between the soon-to-be newlyweds. Well done, all!

When it comes to engagement shoots, people are getting more daring. Gone are the days when we feel tied down by tradition (not that there's anything wrong with more traditional photos, if that's what floats your boat). Increasingly, couples are planning shoots that truly speak to their individual tastes and unique preferences, and all the things that are special to them as a pair. Remember that athletic couple who did a CrossFit engagement photo shoot? Romantic and time-efficient, because you get your workout in while also, you know, capturing priceless moments you'll cherish forever and stuff. BTW, they're not sweating — they're sparkling.

Then there was that one couple who did a Notebook-themed engagement shoot, so startlingly realistic, they almost look like the real Allie and Noah. Inspired some of the most memorable moments of the film, these two (and obviously their insanely talented photographer) pulled off one heck of a shoot.

And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Yalonda and Kayla, who had a Disney princess engagement shoot and dressed up as Cinderella and Belle in what is most likely every bride-to-be's dream. LOOK AT CHIP AND MRS. POTTS.

There's one very simple rule when it comes to things like your engagement shoot: there are no rules. Do it up Disney style. Go to Sonic. Look happily into your SO's eyes while you say, "If you're a bird, I'm a bird." Heck, skip the engagement photos all together, because who cares? You do you.