You know this obsession we all have now with personalizing stuff with people's faces? In case you thought that was over, there's a beer koozie you can put your best friend's face on, so you never have to drink alone again. It's available on Etsy from BeardAndTeethApparel, and I can't think of a better way to get a buzz while hanging out with your BFF. Sort of. Buy one for a friend with your face plastered on it, so they always think of you when they're sucking back a PBR. Or get one for yourself with your dog's face on it, or maybe even your own face, so you can look at yourself all day. You know you want to.

Ordering is simple. All you do is send the seller a clear, original photo. They explain in the listing they will then process the picture and turn it into an image, import it into a software to make it a cut image, cut and weed the image, heat prep the koozie, and then apply the image to the koozie using more heat. Over the next 24 hours, the personalized koozie will completely cool so it can all adhere together, and voila — you have your personalized koozie.

Doesn't this just make your day?

BeardAndTeethApparel makes all sorts of personalized stuff. If you visit their page, you'll find baby clothes, t-shirts, and drool bibs (!!!). How strange. I've been in the market for a new drool bib for myself.

I'm not sure what happened, but one day, we all decided owning stuff that didn't have somebody's face on it no longer sufficed. What's the point? For instance, would you like to sleep in bedsheets that are guaranteed to haunt your dreams? Would you like to gift your BFF with nightmare-inducing bed linen? If so, you need these bedsheets you can personalize with someone's face, then!

What would you say if I told you I knew how to make you the envy of everybody at the community pool? A personalized face swimsuit pretty much guarantees everyone is going to fall in love with you. Or stare at you and post pictures on social media until someone inevitably turns you into a meme. Really, it could go either way.

How about when you go to the fridge? I bet your BFF's face isn't there, is it? Problem solved: personalized face magnets. Boom. Next time you go in there to dig into the next carton of dairy-free Halo Top, somebody's gorgeous mug will be staring back at you, loving you, judging you for finishing the whole thing in one sitting.

(BTW? This is what Halo Top was made for, so back off.)

Your refrigerator has never looked better.

Speaking of the kitchen, I don't think it gets much sexier then a personalized face cookie cutter, because who doesn't want to eat their best friend?

... That sounded different in my head.

I don't know what I've been thinking this whole time with that heart-shaped cookie cutter I got from Michael's. And I always thought I was a wizard with baked goods. Pft. I've been put in my place!

The list goes on and on. And on. Everybody wants to put a face on their stuff. Personalized air fresheners have changed the way we commute every day and also help keep our cars smelling like a rose, which is much better than what my car previously smelled like. (Chipotle.) How about tattoos? If you've been itching for some ink but aren't quite yet ready to commit to the real deal, these personalized temporary tattoos are practically calling your name. I'm going to get one of my dog and put it on my forehead.

If you want something personalized with someone's face, Etsy is ripe for the picking. Get to shopping!