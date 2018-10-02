Disney Princesses are all well and good, but the Disney villains have a fundamental appeal that all those royal do-gooders simply do not. As a result, I am much more inclined to fill my home with Disney villains housewares than I am with Disney Princess gear — and wouldn't you know it? Disney's online store, shopDisney, is more than happy to oblige. It is, as they say, good to be bad. (Within reason, of course.)

What is that fundamental appeal, exactly? I think it's multi-faceted. They each have essential qualities which, when harnessed correctly, can be the key to getting ahead in this frequently frustrating world of ours; they're flawed, offering an alternative to the perfect princess narrative that can seem impossible to reach for us mere mortals; and wow, do they have their own personal styles down or what? Of course, they are often straight-up evil, too — and even though evilness isn't, uh, really something to aspire to, when it comes to fictional characters, the evil ones are often the most fun.

So, although shopDisney also has plenty of princesswares to spruce up your home, when it comes to my own decorating scheme, I'll be heading straight towards the villains shop, thank you very much. Because, I mean, let's be honest: Who wouldn't want to wake up surrounded by this stuff every day?

1. Disney Villains Mug

Disney Villains Mug $16.95 shopDisney There is SO MUCH to love about this mug. The words “VILLAINOUS AND FABULOUS” written on the inside edge! The trio of Ursula, Maleficent, and the Evil Queen! The FEET! (I LOVE mugs with feet. I can't explain why. But I do.) Buy Now

2. Cruella Throw Pillow

3. Maleficent “Flames Of Maleficent” Giclée On Canvas

4. Snow White Poisoned Apple Tumbler With Straw

5. “Villain Cruella” Deluxe Print

6. Queen Of Hearts Throw Pillow

7. Mother Goethel Canvas Print

8. Ursula Emoji Mug

9. Gaston’s Tavern Sign

10. Disney Villains Journal

Disney Villains Journal $16.95 shopDisney Perfect for jotting down all your nefarious plans. Even villains need to keep track of what’s on their “to do” lists. Buy Now

11. Queen Of Hearts Water Bottle

12. Mother Goethel Mug

13. Maleficent “Birthday Wishes” Giclée on Canvas

Maleficent “Birthday Wishes” Giclée on Canvas $494.50 OK, yes, I realize this list has been quite Maleficent-heavy, and also that this canvas is nearly $500, but a) it is ART (artist Tennessee Loveless created it for the Disney Fine Art Pop! Collection), and b) look me square in the eye and tell me you don’t see the appeal of having this image of Maleficent greet all your guests as soon as they walk in your front door. Also, it is called "Birthday Wishes." I mean. I just. I NEED IT. Buy Now

Check out more of the Disney Villains collection — which, by the way, also includes dresses and mouse ears and so much more over at — shopDisney.

Mwahahahahaha.