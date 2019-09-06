Oh it's all going on both upstairs and downstairs in the Downton Abbey universe. Hell yeah guys. I mean, come on. As if the hit series wasn't enough, the gang have only gone and got together once again to make some sweet cinematic magic. Oh yes babes. And wow wow wow is this a hotly anticipated release. So much so that even the slightest hint of goss regarding the film sends people wild. And this Downton Abbey teaser clip featuring Mary and Robert Crawley, Charles Carson, and Thomas Barrow shows that there's some serious tension going on in the big house RN.

The clip, which sees four of the main cast members of the famous show in the drawing room talking shop ahead of a visit from some super VIP guests. Y'all, it's the effing King and Queen. I know right? You would definitely need to deep clean the place ahead of their visit. Skirting boards and all.

The Crawleys are feeling the strain with the prospect of royalty arriving at their door, and, as a result, feel that they're better off getting the old butler, Mr Charles Carson, back to make sure everything runs absolutely tickity boo. Which, according to what we see in this cheeky snippet, really ticks off the new butler Mr Barrow.

I think the term "awkies" is appropriate here. But what else would you expect from these guys?

The film, which is due to be released on Sept. 13 2019 here in the UK, and Sept. 20 in the U.S., has got a lot of attention ahead of its release. Set in 1927, the film has all of the old favourites in attendance. Apart from obviously all the ones who so tragically kicked the bucket throughout the series. Ugh, so effing brutal I just cannot deal.

Like I said before, it's all surrounding a very exciting royal visit. Which, according to the synopsis, is going to set everything on a bit off kilter:

"A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance."

OMG. Scandal? Romance? Intrigue? This is music to my ears.

One person who might well be having a bit of long overdue romance in this film is poor old Barrow. In the trailer, the butler (or, former butler) can been seen kissing a mysterious but very handsome blonde man, indicating he may finally be getting a happy ending. Hear hear!

Another person appearing to get a bit of smooch-age on the go is Branson, who seemingly finds love with a new addition to the gang, Lucy. And it looks like everyone's favourite acid-tongued granny, Violet Crawley, has found herself with a brand spanking new nemesis in the form of Lady Maud Bagshaw, played by the wonderful Imelda Staunton.

Another drama hinted at in the film's trailer is Lady Mary's concern over the future of the estate, which is obviously hugely difficult to maintain. Ugh this is all going to be so lit.

Downton Abbey will hit UK theatres on Sept. 13 2019 and U.S. theatres on Sept. 20 2019.