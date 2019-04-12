In Hannah Montana: The Movie, the pop star sang that "you'll always find your way back home." But in this case, a whole bunch of Hannah merchandise is heading for a new home instead. There's a Hannah Montana auction coming to New York City in May, and some of the iconic merchandise from Miley Cyrus' character will be available for anyone to buy.

Some of the items for sale include Hannah Montana costumes, including some from the "Best of Both Worlds" tour, Rolling Stone reported. One of the outfits features a customized satin jacket, a plaid skirt, and over-the-knee tube socks. But considering the fact that the outfit is likely to sell for somewhere between $3,000 and $5,000, if not more, the cost could be pretty prohibitive for most fans looking to get their hands on a piece of the show's legacy.

There are some cheaper options among the list of memorabilia for sale. But estimates for the items' value start at $300, based on Rolling Stone's report, and everything could sell for considerably more than that. It all depends on how much fans value things like a note "written by Cyrus on the subject of acquiring a driver's license." One pop star's trash really is another person's treasure, evidently.

The best part of the auction (other than the chance to own a Hannah Montana original) is that all the proceeds will go to a charity called Wilder Minds, which "aids the world's at-risk animals," according to The Associated Press. That does make the hundreds and even thousands of dollars for each item sound a lot more worth it.

According to Rolling Stone, some of the other items included in the auction are jewelry, backstage passes, and T-shirts. There's no word on whether the jewelry offerings include the bracelet Lilly gives Miley in the first episode, or the "Dream" bracelet Miley had from her late mom. But all of the items are sure to spark plenty of nostalgia among fans.

And if you don't have a spare few hundred bucks to shell out for some limited-edition Hannah Montana items, you can still see them before the auction starts. For fans who are in New York City, the items will be displayed at the Hard Rock Cafe from May 13 to May 17, according to Rolling Stone. The auction will then be held on May 18.

The auction news comes amid a recent wave of Hannah Montana nostalgia. Cyrus herself marked the 13th anniversary of the show's pilot by sharing plenty of photos on her Instagram Story, adding her own hilarious captions. The "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart" singer also posted some Hannah Montana throwbacks on Twitter, joking that the show had predicted her own future.

Thirteen years isn't that long ago, but it probably feels like a lifetime for millennials who grew up watching the Disney Channel in the early 2000s. Even if most fans can't bid on the auction items, it's nice to know that they still hold so much value in people's hearts.