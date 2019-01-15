Some outsiders may think that it came out of nowhere when Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt announced their engagement on Monday. However, it might have been in the cards for quite some time before anyone even realized. In a recently resurrected clip from Access from 2017, Schwarzenegger may have foreshadowed her romance with Pratt a year before it began.

During that interview, Schwarzenegger was asked to choose from three famous Chrises: Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans. Her instinctual response was actually "Chris Evans." However, she gave it some more thought.

Then, a few seconds later, she revised her answer. Schwarzenegger said, "Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt's been looking good lately. So, you never know." Ain't that the truth? Soon enough she will be Mrs. Chris Pratt.

For the most part, the author has been pretty tight-lipped about her romance with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor. In fact, Schwarzenegger only posted about their relationship for the first time on Jan. 14 when the engagement news broke.

The future husband and wife were first spotted together in June 2018 when they had an outdoor picnic on Father's Day. In modern celebrity dating, that's a pretty long time to abstain from a social media confirmation.

In her engagement post, Schwarzenegger shared a photo of the two of them and wrote, "My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you." Not Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, or any other famous actor with the same first name.

Even though that was the first post about their relationship on her account, he has actually posted about their relationship a few times. The Jurassic World actor was the one who initially announced their engagement news.

They both shared the same photo, but Pratt posted his a few hours earlier with a different caption. He told his followers, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

In fact, Pratt actually shared the engagement news twice. In addition to the Instagram photo, Pratt elaborated on their engagement news with a Facebook post. The beginning of his FB post was exactly the same as his Instagram announcement, but he added an explanation about why the couple decided to announce the news themselves when they've had a relatively private relationship up until this point.

The Parks and Recreation alum wrote on Facebook,

"Ideally we’d have kept this secret for as long as possible. But considering there’s paparazzi camped out in the alley behind our house and they document everything whether we like it or not, we’ll take the lead here and release this statement."

Clearly, these two are very happy together. There's no way they could have kept the big news a secret for that long, especially when it seems like it was fate for them to end up together.

Even though she didn't realize it at the time, hindsight is 20/20 and her intuition was really on point with that observation. She was right when she said, "You never know." Obviously she had no idea that they would end up together at the time, but that interview comment was perfect foreshadowing.