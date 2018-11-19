As a child, you probably hated a lot of things: brushing your teeth, having a bedtime, and eating vegetables. Yet, as an adult, all of those things can be filed under "self-care," and I am so here for it. Take Brussels sprouts, for example. Growing up, it was easy to hate these little cabbage-like veggies. However, as adults, it's not uncommon to drool at the thought of roasted honey-balsamic Brussels sprouts for one. This dish is inexpensive, easy to make, and perfect for celebrating Thanksgiving by yourself.

Even if you're spending the holiday alone, you can still enjoy some of your favorite Thanksgiving foods by yourself. First, you can make a single serving of stuffing and a pumpkin pie for one. If you're feeling extra, add a batch of cheesy scalloped potatoes to the list, too. Think of it like a delicious personal feast in the comfort of your own home.

Of course, that's not to say Brussels sprouts (or this recipe) can't be enjoyed all year round. You can be sure that I am going to add it to my rotation of favorite dishes. Regardless, thanks to the combination of honey and balsamic vinegar, this easy side is a must during this time of the year. You can even add dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds for a festive touch.

Ready to make your new favorite Thanksgiving side dish? Check out the tutorial, below.

Roasted Honey-Balsamic Brussels Sprouts For One

12 to 14 Brussels sprouts

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Kirsten Nunez

Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

1. Wash the Brussels sprouts and remove the outer layer of leaves.

Kirsten Nunez

2. Cut off the stems. Next, slice the Brussels sprouts in half, lengthwise.

Kirsten Nunez

3. In a separate container, combine the honey and balsamic vinegar. Mix well.

Kirsten Nunez

4. Toss the sliced Brussels sprouts with olive oil, salt, pepper, and the honey-balsamic mixture.

Kirsten Nunez

5. Transfer the Brussels sprouts to a metal baking sheet. Roast for 20 minutes or until tender. The honey-balsamic will caramelize as it cooks.

Kirsten Nunez

Tip: For easier clean up, line the metal baking sheet with aluminum foil. Honey can get really sticky when it is cooked!

Kirsten Nunez

Your delicious (and easy) side dish is ready to enjoy.

Now, you know I can't share a single serving recipe without ideas for customizing the dish. Remember, the small portion makes it perfect for not only using up leftover ingredients, but experimenting, too. It's also an excellent way to play with flavors before making a full batch.

To switch things up, check out tasty delicious variations:

Maple Syrup

Instead of honey, use maple syrup. This option is ideal if you eat a vegan diet or don't have honey on hand. The rich flavor of maple syrup will add an amazing seasonal spin.

Lemon and Garlic

Not a fan of sweet flavors? I got you. Instead of honey and balsamic vinegar, opt for lemon and garlic. Simply mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with two or three teaspoons of minced garlic. Add salt and pepper to taste, and toss with the Brussels sprouts.

Honey Sriracha

If you want some heat, spice things up with honey and Sriracha. Mix one tablespoon of each and toss with the sliced Brussels sprouts. This combination can also get sticky, so consider using aluminum foil for easy cleaning.

Kirsten Nunez

If you want a second serving — or need to make enough for two — just double all of the ingredients.

BRB, eating this all year round. Happy Thanksgiving!

