The first episode of ABC's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! will give fans a chance to relive rose ceremonies from when Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's relationship was just starting to bloom. Since getting engaged on The Bachelor's Season 17 finale, which aired in March 2013, Sean and Catherine have remained one of the few Bachelor Nation couples to go the distance. Seven years later, not only is the couple still together, but their family is continuing to grow, too.

Less than a year after Catherine accepted Sean's final rose in a Thai forest, the couple married in a live televised wedding special on ABC on Jan. 26, 2014. "In my opinion, I think that I found someone who, one, she just genuinely loved me with everything that she had but two, we both committed," Sean, who said he was abstaining from pre-marital sex, told E! News, noting that his now-wife left her home, job, and friends in Seattle to start a new life with him in Texas.

Shortly after their wedding, the Dallas-based couple openly discussed their desire to start a family, and by December 2015, they announced they were expecting their first child. Their son Samuel was born in July 2016, followed by a second son, Isaiah, in May 2018. "I love having two kids... but I would like to try to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama," Sean told Us Weekly in June 2018.

The following year, Catherine announced she was pregnant with their third child. "Samuel, when I asked him originally, 'Do you think it's a boy or a girl?' he was like, 'A girl, I already have a brother,'" the graphic designer told E! News. "So I would love to have a girl but I have to prepare both of us for the potential that it'll be a boy and it'll be another brother."

Their wishes came true when Sean and Catherine welcomed daughter Mia in December 2019. They still might not be done having kids, however. In May 2019, Catherine revealed to Us Weekly that she hoped to have a girl, and then adopt another girl. "Then you get sisters and brothers," she explained. "I know it's probably not going to happen, but that's my ideal... Originally when I met Sean, I wanted five. He's like, 'Whoa.' I'm like, 'OK, maybe four.'"