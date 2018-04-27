Eleven and the rest of her pals have officially returned to Hawkins, and Netflix has the video to prove it. In a new Stranger Things Season 3 teaser, the cast and crew head back to work with a table read for for the new season. All of your favorites are there from Millie Bobby Brown to Season 2's breakout star Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas' sister, Erica. In addition to the residents you already know and love, the production video also features some of the new characters who are headed to Hawkins this season.

The black and white teaser offers up a quick glimpse at new castmembers Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, and Jake Busey, and it officially confirms the return of Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery. Sadly, since this is footage from the table read, the hints stop there. None of the actors are in costume, and even the shot of the script doesn't give anything major away — instead of the official title, it simply reads "Episode 301."

Still, seeing all of the young actors back for another adventure is immensely satisfying. Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sink, and Noah Schnapp are all growing up right in front of their fans, and it will be interesting to see how Stranger Things tackles the fact that its core characters are all heading into their angst-filled teen years. If they thought the Upside Down was scary, just wait until they start high school.

Netflix on YouTube

Even though Season 3 isn't expected to premiere until 2019, a few details about what's next for Eleven, Steve, and the rest of the characters have surfaced. Most notably, Hawkins is getting a mayor in the form of The Princess Bride favorite, Elwes. The '80s actor is set to star as Mayor Kline. According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix describes Kline as "your classic ’80s politician — more concerned with his own image than with the people of the small town he governs." That begs the question, does the mayor have any idea about what's been going on in Hawkins the past few years?

Elwes' Kline will be joined by Busey, a journalist for The Hawkins Post, who is said to have a twisted sense of humor and a questionable moral compass. Rounding out the trio of newcomers is Hawke's Robin, who Netflix describes as "an alternative girl" who is bored with her mundane job. If she wants to battle boredom, then Robin is definitely in the right place. Nothing stays normal in Hawkins for long.

As if the adorable production video wasn't enough Stranger Things goodness for one day, Brown also shared an absolutely flawless set photo featuring her and David Harbour. Hopper and Eleven formed a father-daughter bond in Season 2 that appears poised to grow in Season 3. And while the photo itself looks like it's from last season, the caption will warm your heart. Brown wrote,

"Hey, we wanted to say hello! This is Hop and i'm El! Together we are Father and Daughter."

Despite the fact that the time period for the third season hasn't been revealed, it seems likely that Eleven won't be forced to stay in hiding anymore. That means Hopper and Eleven's father-daughter relationship will have a chance to grow into something that's less controlled by Hopper's fear of losing El.

It's going to be a while before Stranger Things Season 3 premieres, but for now you can rest assured that the cast is hard at work on crafting the next big adventure. While spoilers will surely be rolling in soon enough, there's no time like the present to grab some waffles and start theorizing about what the future holds for Eleven and her friends.