Since the dawn of time, life has been sustained by water. It is arguably the most standard of all beverages. So it is interesting to see the cult following sparkling water — H2O plus a little CO2— has attracted in the past few years. Valued in part for its versatility, sparkling water is an integral addition to many simple and fancy cocktails alike. But who says you need to go to a bar to have one? Not Sauza. Sauza Tequila just dropped Agua Fuerte, the first ever line of Tequila-spiked sparkling water.

The name "Agua Fuerte" roughly translates in English to "strong water," which is a fitting name for the new drink. According to a press release, Sauza's newest release hopes to bring a refreshing twist to the growing spiked seltzer market. Malini Patel, the Vice President of Tequila and Premium Growth Platforms at Beam Suntory (parent company of Sauza) explained, "With a tequila spirit base and a focus on fresh, natural flavors, Sauza Agua Fuerte is perfect for tequila fans who are seeking light, refreshing cocktails to enjoy during the warm weather months."

Sauza Agua Fuerte begins with crisp, sparkling water added to a base of the brand's signature tequila. It comes in three flavor variations: Lime, Grapefruit, and Mango. Lime is a natural flavor to pair with tequila, as the two pair up in many iconic mixed drinks like the margarita. Aside from offering a boozy option for fans of Pamplemousse La Croix, the grapefruit flavor of Sauza Agua Fuerte is modeled after another quintessential tequila cocktail. Arguably second only in recognizability to the margarita, the Paloma cocktail mixes the spirit with lemon-lime soda and grapefruit juice. The final variety, mango, "...offers a slightly sweet mango flavor that pairs perfectly with the tequila base."

But, bar none the most important feature of Sauza's Agua Fuerte is that is comes conveniently portioned and packaged in a can. Sound familiar?

Cans are not just for sodas and beer anymore. If you can dream it, you can can it.

Earlier this season, London-based gin retailer Gordon's announced the release of a canned, berry-flavored gin and tonic. If you prefer seltzer to its quinine-laden counterpart, you already know Sauza is not the first to pair it with alcohol. White Claw Hard Seltzer is a key player in the boozy seltzer market. Its inventive flavors like Black Cherry, Ruby Grapefruit, Natural Lime, and Raspberry have earned it the title of the most popular hard seltzer on the market.

The only happy hour drink that may outweigh hard seltzer in terms of popularity is rosé. Whether it is due to taste, or perhaps the drink's millennial pink hue, there is no debate rosé is not just a beverage, it is a lifestyle. Its major drawback is the way it is packaged: in a heavy, unwieldy glass bottle.

... Or is it?

Canned wine is also taking the liquor market by storm. Earlier this year, Union Wine Company's recognizable Underwood line of canned wines announced a strawberry cooler. Outfitted in petal pink floral, the wine cooler reportedly bears no resemblance to the sickeningly sweet wine coolers of yesteryear. It contains notes of strawberry, cranberry, and lime, but maintains a crispness over a sweetness. Popular brand Barefoot also released a line of canned sparkling wine spritzers in flavors like red sangria and moscato.

Smirnoff clearly appreciates all kinds of canned cocktails, as one of their newest releases took inspiration from both wine and seltzer. The Spiked Sparkling Seltzer Raspberry Rosé may be a mouthful to say, but it is mouthwatering to taste. With its pink hue, the drink makes a mighty fine Instagram post, as well.

Sauza Aqua Fuetre is set to hit store shelves this summer. A four pack of cans will sell for a little under $10 — a perfect summer steal for your warm weather picnics, and super Instagrammable to boot!