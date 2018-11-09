Now that it’s finally autumn, all I want to do is curl up with a bowl of savory and hearty chili. The only problem? Most recipes make enough chili to feed a crowd. This can be tricky if you live alone and don't want a bunch of leftovers, or if you just want one bowl to kick the craving. Either way, I’ve got your back. I recently created this recipe for a single serving of vegan pumpkin chili, and I am super excited to share it. Not only is it extremely easy to make, but it’s delicious, too.

First, this recipe for one is a vegan-friendly meal. It just goes to show that it’s possible to enjoy classic comfort foods that are both vegan and satisfying. After all, the right combination of vegetables and spices can make all the difference, and I am so here for it. The basic recipe includes protein-rich kidney beans, but you can bulk it up with fall produce like sweet potatoes and carrots. And, in true fall fashion, it also calls for pumpkin puree and cinnamon. The result? A hearty and healthy vegan pumpkin recipe that basically tastes like fall.

If you have never made chili before, don’t worry. Homemade chili recipes are easy to customize and hard to mess up. Use whatever you have on hand. By making this single serving of chili, you can experiment as much as you please.

Ready to meet your new favorite dish? Here’s how to make vegan pumpkin chili for one.

Vegan Pumpkin Chili for One

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup vegetable broth

14.5 ounces diced tomatoes (1 can)

1/2 cup kidney beans

1/2 cup pureed pumpkin

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Kirsten Nunez

1. In a small pot, warm the olive oil over low-medium heat. Cook the minced garlic until light brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Make sure it does not burn.

Add the diced onion and cook until light brown and fragrant, about 3 to 5 minutes.

Kirsten Nunez

2. Add the diced tomatoes and pumpkin puree. Mix well to combine.

Kirsten Nunez

3. Add the spices, kidney beans, and vegetable broth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well.

Kirsten Nunez

4. Over low-medium heat, let the chili simmer for at least 35 to 40 minutes. The flavors will deepen and develop as the chili cooks.

Kirsten Nunez

And just like that, your vegan pumpkin chili is ready to go. Don't forget to pair it with a piece of cornbread and your favorite vegan toppings. Delicious ideas include hot sauce, fresh herbs, vegan cheeze, or vegan sour cream. Yum.

Kirsten Nunez

Of course, don't feel limited to this exact recipe. Homemade chili is extremely easy to customize. Again, this is a great way to use up leftover ingredients before they go bad.

Looking for some ideas? I got you. Here's how to customize your single serving of vegan pumpkin chili:

Vegetables

The more veggies, the better. Leafy greens like kale and spinach will work well in this dish. For major fall vibes, add cooked sweet potato or butternut squash. Next time, I will make this with diced bell peppers.

Tofu

For more plant-based protein, add chunks of tofu. Your best bet is to use extra-firm tofu, but feel free to use whatever you have on hand.

Meatless Crumbles

Throw in 1/4 to 1/2 cup of your favorite vegan "meat" crumbles. It's yet another way to bulk up the chili.

Cornbread

To complete your meal, make this cornbread recipe for one person. You can make it vegan by using oil and dairy-free milk.

Kirsten Nunez

This is what autumn dreams are made of.