This Video Of Kylie Jenner Doing Stormi's Hair Is The Sweetest Mother-Daughter Moment

Kylie Jenner just shared a sweet mother-daughter moment on her Instagram Stories. Kylie Jenner did Stormi's hair by fashioning it into a small ponytail, but it's so much more than a hair tutorial. Being a white mom doing her mixed race daughter's hair takes education and practice, and fans are praising Kylie for keeping Stormi's hair healthy while also staying humble.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star posted three videos of her process on April 7. "I love doing her hair. I’m not the best. But I love learning,” Jenner wrote in the first video. Stormi was sitting next to a teddy bear as Jenner got her 14-month-old's hair ready for the style. “Some of my favorite memories are of my mom doing my hair,” the second video shared, where Jenner carefully moisturized Stormi's curls before putting them up into a tiny pony.

"Can’t wait till her hair is long enough to all fit in the pony. Gotta make it work for now,” Jenner captioned the third video as she raised her daughter's hair into a high pony, with cute little curls coming out that were too short.

Jenner is not the only mom in the Kardashian-Jenner clan who had to learn how to do her daughter's hair properly. Kim Kardashian also has two mixed race daughters, and in 2016 she hired celebrity hairstylist Kim Kimble to teach her how to properly braid North's hair. North was three years old at the time, and Kardashian confessed to only knowing how to do buns and ponytails. There was an episode about the lesson in season 12 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Kardashian mastered how to do French braids.

"North is so proud of her curly hair, and she's very opinionated on how she wants to wear [it]," Kardashian said in the episode. "As a mom, you don't wanna have to tell her, 'I don't know how to do your hair.' It's such a prideful thing to make her look pretty and make her look confident; it's important to me."

Seeing how Jenner handled Stormi's textured hair differently than she would her own hair, Jenner is clearly on her way to learning the proper steps to keep Stormi's hair cared for.

Followers on both Twitter and Instagram praised Jenner for taking the time to educate herself and applauded her techniques, even though Jenner is still learning. In the video, you can see that Jenner laid Stormi's edges with an edge brush. She then went on to de-tangle and moisturize Stormi's hair before putting her hair into the cute ponytail.

Jenner is clearly passionate about being a good mother, and she posts her journey with her daughter all over Instagram. From getting matching Birkin bags to going on vacations together to getting her young daughter an enviable shoe collection, Jenner is enjoying her new state of motherhood. While she still might be in the middle of a learning curve when it comes to Stormi's hair, it's awesome to see she's committed and trying.