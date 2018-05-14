Be careful what you ask Rihanna, because she isn't afraid to deliver a comeback. On May 11, Access Hollywood tweeted a video of one of its reporters asking Rihanna if she's going to the royal wedding. They even captioned the video, "When you get roasted by @Rihanna [crying laughing emoji] [fire emoji] Riri is clearly not keeping up with the #royalwedding". Her response to the reporter's question? Well, hold onto your seats.

After the reporter started discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, which will be held May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the Ocean's 8 star asked, "So is that really coming up, like soon or something?" The reporter replied, "It's in a week." To that, RiRi realized she's behind the times and said, "Oh, shoot. See, I need to stay on the internet more."

The Access Hollywood reporter continued and asked what many fans of the "Work" singer are probably wondering, "So, you weren't invited? I was hoping we would see Rihanna."

And then Rihanna delivered an epic, yet intimidating response. "Why would you think I'm invited?" she asked. The reporter answered, "I don't know, you met him!" referring to the time Rihanna and Harry met in Barbados, the singer's home country, in December 2016.

"OK, you met me. You think you're coming to my wedding?" Rihanna clapped back. The reporter said, "Maybe!" The Grammy-winner didn't stop there and asked, "Am I coming to yours?" Like most everyone would probably respond, the reporter answered, "I mean, you'll get the invite." Rihanna concluded the conversation by saying, "Oh, girl. OK, well maybe I should feel a way then."

Of course, her response is getting attention. One person tweeted, "an interviewer asked rihanna if she got invited to the royal wedding.. 'why would you think i’m invited?' i’m screaminggg". Another person wrote, "Global treasure that woman is." A different Twitter user called her the "Queen of straight talk."

The way she answered is hard to ignore, but, in all fairness, Rihanna wasn't mean or rude. She was smiling and even laughing. It seems like she was a little caught off guard that she would be asked such a question — and got a little sassy in the process. But, her response had to have shocked the reporter somewhat, who definitely held her own.

Even though some might think Rihanna would be invited to the biggest weddings of the year, she only met Harry once at the 2016 event held by the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission. As you can see below, they both got tested for World AIDS Day. "Oh, that's not bad," she said to Harry in the video about getting her finger pricked. "You made it seem like it hurt."

They also gave a joint interview at the event discussing how easy it is to get tested for HIV. "I was so excited to find out that it was so easy, and the results come back that quickly — you can find out literally on the spot, your status, and it’s very discreet," Rihanna said. As for Harry, he said, "The younger generation coming through want to talk about it, but there’s still that stigma. If us getting testing normalizes it and makes a difference, even a small difference, then job well done."

They definitely did good work together and know how to shine a light on an important issue. However, that doesn't mean she'd score an invite to his wedding, even though it would be amazing for RiRi to be there.

Even though Rihanna is not going to the wedding, the Fenty Beauty founder has discussed what she would send Harry and Markle as a wedding gift, in addition to commenting on their wedding night.

She told Entertainment Tonight on May 10 at a pop-up shop in New York City launching her new lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty, "I think you have to go to the extreme when you're gifting both for a man and a woman, because both people benefit from the gift." Rihanna then, continuing to discuss her lingerie line, said in reference to the wedding night, "We have a bridal vibe going on, we definitely do have a little skirt and top situation. But I mean, really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want. It depends on how savage you wanna be."

If anyone knows how to be blunt, whether it be about wedding night lingerie or royal wedding invites, it's Rihanna.