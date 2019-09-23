The 2019 Primetime Emmys used dry humor instead of an orchestra for transitions to great success. Comedian Thomas Lennon's Emmy commentary provided a wry comedic voice to the proceedings. Twitter loved his take as well — maybe this can be a new Emmys tradition.

Per Deadline, Lennon was hired to provide "a refreshing, lighthearted take on the traditional factoids that audiences typically learn as winners make their way to the podium mixed with jokes, commentary and unexpected anecdotes." As each winner took the the stage, Lennon told the audience something funny — if not entirely accurate — about them. Sometimes awards shows will use commentary instead of music as winners make their way through the crowds. However, it's usually a list of each winner's achievements, not jokes.

Lennon is best known for starring in Reno 911!; he played Lt. Jim Dangle for six seasons. You may also recognize Lennon's voice from Bob's Burgers, American Dad, Archer, and Lego Star Wars. He has also appeared in recurring and guest roles on shows including Another Period, Lethal Weapon, Drunk History, Santa Clarita Diet, and Bajillion Dollar Propertie$. Heck, you might also know him from I Love You Man.

His soft-spoken commentary was sharp and hilarious, and easy to miss if you weren't listening closely. Here are some of the best examples of Lennon's commentary, as well as reactions from social media. Some are even calling for Lennon to host the Emmy Awards next year.

For those of you eager for any reference to Cats in anticipation of the upcoming film, Lennon came in hot with an incredible Cats joke:

While he sounded like a sports commentator, some of Lennon's jokes were sneakily pretty edgy. When Chernobyl took home one of its many statues, he called the tragedy that inspired the series “the little nuclear disaster that could."

Yes, he even had a reference to Felicity Huffman, who was recently sentenced to jail time for her role in the College Admissions Scandal. Of all Lennon's jokes, this one probably turned the most heads.

Some of his jokes were a little too real for some viewers at home.

Lennon's disembodied voice was an unexpected Emmys treat. Even he seemed surprised to be there, as evidenced by him frequently pretending to run out of steam midway through bits. "Are the Emmys woke," Lennon asked at one point, and then added "or... this is why people don't do this because it sucks" about hosting. Not everybody liked that particular joke. "Joking about non-existent female or POC winners in a category," tweeted Jackeé Harry. "Yeah, those jokes suck, Thomas."

But overall, Lennon's jokes seemed to go over well. Should he return to this gig? This type of commentary may be the answer to the host-less awards show. It keeps the show going with laughs, doesn't slow anything down, and doesn't pull focus from what we're really here to do: celebrate the year in television. Even if Lennon doesn't come back next year, commentary like this may be the way to go.