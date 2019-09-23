Plenty of folks tune into the Primetime Emmy Awards to see their favorite shows compete for trophies on television's biggest night, but others are really just there for the jokes. Here are the funniest quotes from the 2019 Emmys that had everyone talking on Sunday night. From bits about the history of the medium to in-the-moment acceptance speech gags, there was a lot to laugh about.

Taking a cue from last year's Oscars, the Emmys had no host this year. That means no traditional monologue — a part of the night that's usually packed with jokes. But sometimes the monologue can be less than hilarious, as audiences saw with SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che, who hosted in 2018 and didn't exactly score rave reviews for their tone-deaf and relatively bland comedy.

Fortunately, it's not just presenters and hosts who can deliver a laugh. Hilarious Emmy moments have also come from winners and nominees. Remember all the bits that Amy Poehler used to organize with her fellow Best Actress in a Comedy Series nominees? In 2009, Poehler got everyone (except Vanessa Williams) to wear funny glasses, and 2011, the nominees rushed the stage and awaited the winning opening of the envelope like beauty pageant contestants.

The potential for comedy was high this year too, with presenters like Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Stephen Colbert, Maya Rudolph, Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Bill Hader, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hugh Laurie, Tim Allen, Lilly Singh, Ben Stiller, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and James Corden all in the building. The comedies nominated this year include Veep, whose entire cast appeared to celebrate the show's final season, as well as Fleabag, Russian Doll, Schitt's Creek, Barry, The Good Place, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Quotes-wise, here are the moments that will still have us laughing Monday morning:

"Ike, what is this?! This is not Game of Thrones!"

In its first moments, the Emmys brought out Homer Simpson, who promptly got hit by a piano. Black-ish nominee Anthony Anderson then attempted to "save the show" — and immediately made fun of the coffee cup incident on Game of Thrones with the help of Ike Barinholtz from The Mindy Project and Bless The Harts.

"Please stop making us cry."

Turns out, Bryan Cranston is also fed up with having to stock up on tissues before every episode of This is Us. His introductory speech about historic television moments started with the moon landing and ended with this plea to the NBC series. He also mentioned The Bachelor — and while it wasn't a joke per se, it was funny to hear Cranston talking about Paradise with gravitas.

"Ben, I'm still alive."

Before presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy series, Ben Stiller introduced a gallery of what he thought were wax figures of TV legends — George Burns, Lucille Ball, Bob Newhart — but the 90-year-old Newhart was actually there, in the flesh. "This legend is gonna kick your ass," Newhart told Stiller, "I hated you, by the way, in Tropic Thunder."

More to come...