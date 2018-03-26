Tiffany Trump Liked This Instagram Post That Called For Voting The GOP Out Of Office

Well, this is awkward. First Daughter Tiffany Trump "liked" an anti-GOP post on Instagram, which might not be good news for her Republican father. The post, shared by Instagram user Julia Moshy, featured several photos from the March for Our Lives rally in New York City on Saturday — and one of them included a man holding a sign that read, “Next massacre will be the GOP in the midterm elections.”

Tiffany's reaction to the post has caused quite a stir on the internet, with people wondering if this means her political views differ from her father's. Republicans have been criticized for rejecting new gun laws in the wake of the Las Vegas massacre in 2017 and the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February this year.

GOP representatives like Ted Cruz have accused the Democrats of "politicizing" tragedy when they call for stricter gun regulations in the wake of mass shootings. “The fact that a psychopathic killer murdered innocents is cause for grief. It’s cause for more vigorous law enforcement — for stopping madmen and killers,” he told Time. “But it is not an excuse for Democrats to try and strip away Second Amendment rights from law-abiding citizens.”

Tiffany has never spoken publicly about her political views or her stance on gun safety laws. However, she had been in a relationship with a Democrat, University of Pennsylvania graduate Ross Mechanic, for two years before they broke up this month.

"Today we participated in the #MarchForOurLives and I feel SO proud!," Moshy captioned a photo of her and a friend holding a sign that reads, "It's not right or left, it's life or death," in addition to other images of pro-gun regulation protestors. After Huff Post's Ashley Feinberg shared a screenshot of the interaction on Twitter, it quickly went viral. The post now has more than 6,000 retweets and 30,000 likes.

A lot of people celebrated Tiffany’s “like” as evidence she’s not aligned with her dad’s political views. "Welcome to the resistance!" someone tweeted in response. Some speculated that this is Tiffany's way of letting her real feelings be known, without having to actually speak out against her father.

"One day Tiffany will be able to reveal the NDA Trump forced his children to sign as soon as they could spell their name," one Twitter user wrote.

Others think it makes sense that of all the Trump children, Tiffany would be the one to revolt. "As the least appreciated child in her family, I’m pretty sure she already had her own resistance going," one user added. Trump has been known to praise his oldest daughter Ivanka, while not often mentioning Tiffany, and he once confirmed a rumor to Howard Stern that Ivanka and Donald Jr. tried to "bump" Tiffany out of her inheritance.

However, Tiffany isn't the first Trump to show support for better gun laws. First Lady Melania said during a White House luncheon in February that she'd been "heartened" by the Parkland survivors and other children across America "using their voices to speak out and try to create change." She added, "They are our future and they deserve a voice."

Another person related to the Trump administration that's been vocal about gun regulations is Jared Kushner's younger brother Josh Kushner. He shared a photo on Instagram from the March For Our Lives rally in Washington D.C., of his girlfriend, model Karlie Kloss, holding a sign that reads, "Load minds not guns."

These messages contradict what Trump has been saying in the wake of the Parkland shooting. The president has suggested arming teachers to prevent school shootings, an idea even Ivanka has admitted might not work.