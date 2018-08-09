With summer in full swing, dating’s in full swing, too, especially when it comes to dating app usage. While you may think everyone’s swiping right wherever you are, Tinder just revealed the most right-swiped summer towns of the season, so if you still want to take a summer vacation, you may want to pay a visit to one of them. Plus, no one needs convincing to hit up a cute town, some of which are even beach towns.

To be honest, it’s no surprise that swiping right on Tinder is still as popular as ever. Not only is the interface super simple to use, but no matter where you are, you can swipe — while waiting for the train, while in an Uber, while eating lunch, you name it. You can even use the Passport feature — when you change your Tinder location to swipe someplace else, like a summer town — before you arrive.

For instance, during the last World Cup, Passporting to Russia went up by 24 percent. Overall, according to the app, there are 1.6 billion swipes a day, resulting in 1.5 million (!) dates worldwide per week. And, to date — no pun intended — there have been more than 20 billion matches made on Tinder.

Without further ado, here are the seven most right-swiped summer towns — along with a nearby summer destination each was more popular than — so you may want to start looking for hotels.

1 Jersey Shore, NJ Andrew Kazmierski/Fotolia The Jersey Shore is the winner when it comes to the most right-swiped summer town of all — even more than the Hamptons. The Jersey Shore is also the town with the most users Passporting there. If you haven’t tried it, you may want to, as it’s super efficient and you can have dates lined up by the time you arrive.

2 Newport, RI alwoodphoto/Fotolia Newport, RI came in as the second most popular summer town to right-swipe in, beating out Nantucket, MA.

3 Ocean City, MD christian/Fotolia Ocean City, MD — which looks just as appealing as it sounds — came in third place as far as swiping-right-in-summer-towns goes, winning over Outer Banks, NC.

4 Coronado, CA Mirko/Fotolia Coronado, CA is the fourth most popular town where Tinder users are swiping right, even more so than Lake Tahoe, CA.

5 Myrtle Beach, SC Tierney/Fotolia Myrtle Beach, SC beat out Gulf Shores, AL as the fifth most popular summer town for swiping right on Tinder.

6 Vail, CO Brent Hall/Fotolia Vail, CO — versus Aspen — is the sixth most popular town to swipe right in if you’re on Tinder. There’s nothing like those amazing mountain views to get you in a romantic headspace!