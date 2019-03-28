The Real Housewives Of New York City cast is a very solid group. All of these women need to stay on the show. However, there is someone who should appear more often, in my humble fangirl opinion. Hear me out: we need more of Tinsley Mortimer's mom Dale Mercer on Real Housewives of New York City. Can she just move to New York already? Or can she at least just make some more guest appearances? Upgrade her to a "friend" of the housewives? How great would some Dale confessional scenes would be? There's no doubt that she would have some great insight on all the drama, as any good mother of a housewife would.

When Dale shows up, it's a given that the scene is going to be interesting. She has the uncanny ability to throw some major shade without even trying. Unfortunately, it's usually at Tinsley's expense, but her socialite daughter never seems to let it get her down. Plus, she's al entertaining. And well dressed, of course. Even if she does wear shoes that were designed by Tinsley's ex-husband's current wife. Again, premium shade throwing.

It would be amazing if Dale was a full-time cast member. There has never been a mother-daughter duo on a Real Housewives show, but there have been other familial combinations. These pairings just bring a great level of depth and higher stakes to any situation. Kyle Richards and her sister Kim starred on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together, and those made for some pretty interesting early seasons. Sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have had plenty of ups and downs on Real Housewives of New Jersey and when RHONJ first started, sisters Dina and Caroline Manzo were on it with sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita. But a mom? Now that makes for great television.

Real Housewives historians know that casting family members is always a guarantee for quality television. Not only that, but Dale Mercer brings so much to the table. Just in case anyone wants to pass this along to Andy Cohen, here are just a couple reasons she'd make a good next hire.

She Has Reality TV Experience Bravo Real Housewives of New York City is not the first show that Dale has appeared on. Dale, Tinsley, and Tinsley's sister Dabney Mercer all stared in the 2010 reality TV series High Society. She has more than prepared to spend more time on RHONY.

She Is A Socialite Bravo A profile on Guest of Guest describes Dale as a "socialite." She grew up in Manahattan. If anyone can show these ladies how to live it up in the Big Apple, it's Dale.

She Is Super Messy Bravo Not only did she wear shoes designed by Tabitha Simmons, the current wife of Tinsley's ex-husband Topper Mortimer, she actually pointed this out to her own daughter. Dale said, "By the way, do you like?" and talked about how she loves the designs. She also whipped out a Christmas stocking that she made for Tinsley's sister's boyfriend and rebuffed Tinsley's suggestion to make one for Scott Kluth because she wasn't sure where their relationship was going. The shade!

She Is Friendly With Tinsley's Ex Bravo Aside from wearing Tabitha Simmons shoes, Dale said that she sent a baby gift to Topper and Tabitha to celebrate their arrival of their first child together. She even said that the gift was from Tinsley as well. Again, she is messier than Dorinda after a couple glasses of wine in Cartegena. Dale even declared that Topper "has the most beautiful baby I have ever seen in my life. Without a doubt, the most beautiful." Just twist that knife in further, Dale.

She Gets Along With Sonja Bravo During an on-camera interview during the March 27 episode, Sonja Morgan remarked, "She makes me a better person. She has good manners." Dale has a super entertaining dynamic with her own daughter, but she also gets along well with Sonja. She was all about Sonja's look for her Paper photoshoot. Dale even wanted to help Sonja look for a man to settle down with. Just imagine Sonja and Dale going out on the town looking for dating candidates.

She Shares Her Opinions Bravo Dale made it clear, multiple times, that she doesn't think Tinsley and Scott's relationship will last. She may not be wrong since the two of them are broken up right now. Then again, they break up and get back together all the time. Just imagine Dale weighing in on the other women's drama week after week. She could hand out some much-needed reality checks.