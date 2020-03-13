While many people are struggling to know what to do during the current coronavirus outbreak, Tom Hanks is doing exactly what you'd expect America's dad to do: offering some sage advice. Following his post on Wednesday about testing positive for the infection disease, Hanks gave a coronavirus update. Similar to when he announced he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19, the Oscar-winning actor stayed focused on keeping calm amidst the global pandemic — and he even managed to sneak in a reference to one of his many-beloved films.

Hanks and Wilson began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms while in Australia for work. Now that they have tested positive, Down Under is where they will stay for the time being. In his new update, Hanks thanked the people of Australia who are caring for them. "We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else," he wrote in a statement posted to social media, along with a photo of him and his wife.

And though he used this tweet to update fans on his own health, Hanks was more focused on how to keep others safe. "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness," Hanks wrote. "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" He then gave one last encouraging message, courtesy of A League of Their Own. "Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx." Though it's unclear if he was referencing the delay of Major League Baseball's 2020 season, the message seems to be the actor's way of reminding fans not to lose hope and panic.

In Hanks' previous post, he had written, "We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires." There is a medical difference between being in "isolation" and being "quarantined." Wilson and Hanks are in isolation since they already are sick with the contagious disease. That means Hanks had to take a break from filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, and Warner Bros. subsequently suspended production on the movie.

Meanwhile, Wilson asked the public in her Instagram Story and on Twitter to help her come up with a COVID-19 playlist. The Spotify playlist, named Quarantunes, is currently available, in case you're wondering what Hanks and Wilson are listening to in this time of crisis. It includes songs like "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer, "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor, and (a testament to this married couple's bond) "Love Will Keep Us Together" by Captain & Tennille.

