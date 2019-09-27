Shortly after the news broke that Spider-Man will remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland and Zendaya reacted to the Spider-Man news with their own stamps of approval. On Friday, Sept. 27, Sony Pictures and Marvel announced that Spider-Man will remain in the MCU now that both companies have reached an agreement in order to produce a third Spider-Man film, a follow up to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. The agreement comes one month after Deadline's Aug. 20 report that Spider-Man will depart the MCU after Marvel and Sony failed to reach an agreement in regards to the future rights of the web-slinging superhero.

On Instagram on Sept. 27, Holland responded to the news with a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 2013 dramedy The Wolf of Wall Street, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio as Wall Street stockbroker and fraudster Jordan Belfort. In the post, captioned simply with a smirk emoji, Holland shared a dramatic clip from the film in which a disgraced Belfort tells his shell shocked colleagues, “You know what? I’m not leaving.” He continues in the scene, “I’m not leaving. I’m not f*cking leaving! The show goes on!” The Wall Street employees then burst into rapturous applause.

The message is clear: Spider-Man is not leaving. Elsewhere on social media, Holland’s co-star Zendaya, who plays MJ in the franchise, offered her own approval of the news. On Instagram Story on Sept. 27, the actor shared a picture of Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts — who's currently in final talks to return to direct the third film, according to a Sept. 27 Deadline report — flashing photographers a thumbs up. On Twitter, she also shared a dancing Spider-Man gif.

Zendaya via Instagram Story

The third Spider-Man is scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release, with both Holland and Zendaya expected to reprise their roles. According to a Sept. 27 report from Variety, the newfound agreement stems from Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige reportedly reaching a deal with Sony Pictures that would allow Marvel to receive “roughly 25%” of the profits. More so, the deal also means that Spider-Man will appear in one more future Marvel Studios project in addition to Spider-Man 3.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Robert Lawson, chief communications officer for Sony Pictures Entertainment, echoed Feige’s sentiments in a statement. “We have had a great collaboration over the last four years, and our mutual desire to continue was equal to that of the many fans,” Lawson said, as per Variety’s report. “We are delighted to be moving forward together.”

Spider-Man is back in the MCU, folks — and Tom Holland and Zendaya approve.