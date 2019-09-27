Your friendly, neighborhood web-slinger is staying right where everyone wants him — at least, for a little bit longer. On Friday, Sep. 27, Sony and Disney released a joint statement confirming that Spider-Man is staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for at least one more film — including the third installment of the Homecoming series and an as-yet-unspecified Marvel film — after a great deal of outcry from fans in the wake of a dispute between the two studios.

According to Deadline, the two studios reportedly failed to reach an agreement regarding the future of the rights to Spider-Man back in August, leaving his presence in the MCU — and his new role as the leader of the Avengers, as seemingly established by Spider-Man: Far From Home — in jeopardy. However, it seems that Sony and Disney have finally reached an agreement for the time being. Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, will produce the next installment in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise, and allow his version of Peter Parker to appear in future Marvel films, per a press release obtained by Bustle.

"I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Feige said in the statement.

