While not perfect, the beauty world appears to be steadily working toward being more inclusive. The latest is Too Faced's Born This Way Foundation. The popular high-end brand is known for colorful products and their famous Better Than Sex mascara, but they may be adding another feather in their cap with the new shade expansion, and the campaign looks so good.

On Tuesday, Too Faced founder and creative director Jerrod Blandino took to his Instagram account to give a bit of a tease into the new campaign, and it honestly looks beautiful. At the center of the campaign image, beauty lovers may recognize a familiar face. Beauty guru Jackie Aina appears to be the face of the teased Born This Way campaign, and that makes total sense if you've been keeping up with her work or Too Faced's founder Jerrod Blandino's desire to expand the foundation range.

Last year, during her 30 birthday, Aina announced that she would be partnering with Blandino and Too Faced to help them expand their Born This Way foundation line. Aina has long been a voice calling for inclusivity within the beauty community, and her partnership with Too Faced to create a more diverse line of foundations makes total sense.

Aina's work with the brand isn't simply giving input, either. She and Too Faced are formulating brand new shades together, and she's even getting to name them. While the exact number of shades Too Faced intends to expand with hasn't been revealed yet, it's clear from the campaign teaser that the line will get notably deeper than it has been in the past and feature more undertones so that all skin tones can find their match.

This isn't the first time that the guru and brand have teased the expansion, though. They've been steadily giving fans clues along the way. A few months ago, Aina hinted in a YouTube video that the new shades could be coming sooner than fans think.

During a Get Ready With Me upload, Aina first explained that she couldn't tell her viewers what foundation she was using. However, she appears to have changed her mind as she lifts up a bottle of Too Faced Born This Way Foundation that's in a new shade. She then hinted that new shades will, "be out soon. Soon. Soon."

Jackie Aina on YouTube

Then, of course, there are Blandino's own teases. The Too Faced leader gave a hint about another Too Faced expansion by posting a line of Born This Way concealers with the caption, "There is no beginning and there is no end. It’s more than makeup, it’s a movement." While Aina may be working on foundation, it also seems like there may be more coming from the brand as well.

When will these new expanded shades be coming fans' way? That still remains a major mystery. However, it seems likely that they'll be unveiled soon given that the the campaign imagery has seemingly been shot and is ready to go. Plus, if Aina has already been using the shades, they seem to be in production as well. Could a summer Born This Way Foundation relase happen? Fans will just need to keep their eyes peeled.

While details may still be slim about the launched of the expanded Born This Way Foundation from Too Faced, there's no denying that the brand is taking a step in the right direction. Not only is the brand becoming more inclusive but their decision to partner with a woman of color to do speaks to a true conviction to diversify their brand. The makeup industry can learn a lot from Too Faced, and hopefully beauty lovers can soon learn when they can get their hands on new shades.